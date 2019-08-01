SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has cashed in nearly $2 billion worth of Amazon shares, according to recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Forbes reports that Bezos, who is the world’s richest person, recently sold over 900,000 Amazon shares between July 29 and July 31 at about $1,900 a share, totaling $1.8 billion. After taxes, Bezos is expected to make about $1.4 billion from the sale.

Bezos also has a net worth of about $116 billion, with most of that value coming from his Amazon shares.

Gizmodo reports that it’s currently unclear what Bezos plans to do with the money, but Bezos told Business Insider in 2018 that he regularly sells $1 billion in shares a year to fund Blue Origin, a spaceflight company he calls “the most important work I’m doing.”

According to the company’s website, Blue Origin is dedicated to building a “road to space” through reusable rockets, which could make spaceflight more accessible.

Bezos also owns The Washington Post, venture capital firm Bezos Expeditions, the Bezos Family Foundation and property in Washington, California, Texas, New York City and Washington, D.C., according to Fox Business.

Forbes also notes the SEC filings show Bezos has given 19.7 million shares valued at $36.8 billion to his ex-wife, MacKenzie. Bezos will still hold voting control over those Amazon shares.

Deseret News reported the shares would be turned over to MacKenzie Bezos as part of the couple’s divorce settlement. MacKenzie previously committed to giving away half her fortune to charity through the Giving Pledge, which, as Gizmodo notes, Jeff Bezos has not signed.