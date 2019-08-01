Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ending of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

SALT LAKE CITY — At the beginning of July, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” surprised Marvel fans by revealing that Nick Fury and Maria Hill weren’t actually themselves in the movie — their appearances were facilitated by alien impersonators.

However, it turns out Cobie Smulders, who played Hill in the movie, was also left in the dark on the reveal.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smulders said she was surprised by the post-credits reveal that Hill was actually a Skrull named Soren who previously appeared in “Captain Marvel.” The actress confirmed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige clued her in on the twist a week before the movie hit theaters.

“It was added. I don’t know if it was necessarily at the eleventh hour, I don’t know when they thought of it. It was a surprise to me,” she said. “I bumped into Kevin Feige at a party and he said, ‘I gotta tell you something about what’s happening.’ I was excited, but I was also confused. I asked, ‘Well, where is she? What’s she up to?’”

IO9 notes the scene in question shows Fury and Hill riding in a vehicle before transforming back into Skrulls. It’s then revealed that the real Fury is vacationing in space, but Hill’s whereabouts aren’t shown.

Smulders also said the driving sequence was taken from another scene that had been cut, and that the reason — in her opinion — why Fury and Hill acted out of character throughout the movie was because they were “over it” after being snapped out of existence in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Of course, “Far From Home” director Jon Watts previously told IO9 that the Skrull reveal was used to explain why Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) was able to trick Fury — the notoriously suspicious spy wasn’t even involved in the movie’s events.

As for Smulder’s future with Marvel, ComicBook.com reports she is “ready” for whatever Marvel has in store for her, despite not knowing what’s next.

“I love being a part of the world of Marvel. It’s a magical, wonderful place filled with only nice, caring, considerate, creative people. Every time I get a call to work with them, I’m always excited,” she said.