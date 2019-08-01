SALT LAKE CITY — The final 10 democratic presidential candidates debated Wednesday night over who would be the best president and challenger to Donald Trump. Here are some reactions to the debate.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson admitted not all of the candidates are crazy.

"It turns out that not everyone in the field is a lunatic. We stand corrected on that. In fact, there are a couple of sane ones. Unfortunately, they're getting crushed."

Charles Blow, opinion columnist for The New York Times, said that Andrew Yang impressed him the most from last night's debate.

"But, when I see (Andrew Yang) — honest and unassuming — surrounded on a debate stage by these tacticians and poll watchers, the ones who shade the truth and blow with the wind, the ones consumed by ambition who think too much of themselves, he just stands out."

The Atlantic writer Edward-Isaac Dovere wrote that not much has changed with the passing of these two debates.

"There’s an elevated train here, in the city’s downtown, called the People Mover. It doesn’t cost much to ride. It goes in a loop every 15 minutes or so. It moves only in one direction, around and around. It’s a lot like the Democratic primary, after two rounds of formal debate and seven months of campaigning."

During the debate, President Barack Obama's legacy came under fire. Fox News contributor and former economic adviser for the Obama administration Robert Wolf said the attacks were shameful.

"I'm still shaking my head. I mean, it was a circular firing squad that President Obama warned us all about. Unfortunately, Joe Biden was in the middle of the firing squad."

Sydney Ember, Katie Glueck and Astead W. Herndon of The New York Times wrote that while we don't know who the Democratic presidential nominee is, two potential paths for the party are becoming clear.

"Mr. Biden and Ms. Warren represent two drastically different paths forward for the Democratic Party in 2020. But so far, they are the only top-tier candidates who have yet to debate each other, and their eventual matchup could be one of the most illuminating to date about the future of the party."

MSNBC host Chris Hayes offered some advice to the candidates on what their message should be over Twitter.

With the next round of Democratic debates set for Sept. 12-13, Donald Trump Jr. had a suggestion of who should moderate the next debate.

Comedy Central responded to that idea in an expected manner.

