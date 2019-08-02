SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix has confirmed that its controversial “13 Reasons Why” series will end after a fourth season.

According to AV Club, the streaming giant announced a release date for the show’s third season alongside the news of the show's ending.

Variety reports that while the new season, which will be available on Aug. 23, will deal with the disappearance of a teenage football player, it will not feature any instances of suicide. The show’s first season, which was based on a book with the same name by Jay Asher, followed the fallout of Hannah (Katherine Langford) dying by suicide.

Netflix recently edited the suicide scene out of the show, as I reported for Deseret News. Instead of depicting Hannah’s death in graphic detail, viewers will now only see the impact the character’s death has on her family.

According to showrunner Brian Yorkey, the original scene was meant to portray the “ugly, painful reality of suicide” as a means of deterring viewers from similar acts. “Our creative intent … in season one was to tell the truth about the horror of such an act and make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it,” he said.

Vox notes that the series debuted in 2017 to backlash and criticism for its graphic depiction of Hannah’s death. Mental health experts also found that graphic depictions of suicide lead to an increase in real-world suicides.

A study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry found that there was a 28.9 percent increase in suicides in American children ages 10-17 in the month following the release of “13 Reasons Why," according to the Deseret News.

The number of suicides in that month was higher than any other month in the period surveyed, according to the study. 2017 also saw 195 more youth suicides than previously predicted — researchers noted, however, that other factors could have played a role in the increase in suicides.

Victor Schwartz, a psychiatry professor at New York University, told Vox in 2017 that while the increase of suicides due to the influence of entertainment may be statistically small, the increase is still “obviously desperately significant.”