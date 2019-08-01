SALT LAKE CITY — Take advantage of the summer weather with all kinds of outdoor shows. The Twilight Concert Series has has its third concert of the summer this weekend, and "Mamma Mia!" opens at the Sandy Amphitheater. If you're into the art scene, the Park City Kimball Arts Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend. And, of course, we've got a suggestion for Shark Week. Read on for details.

Twilight Concert Series

A Salt Lake City summer institution, the Twilight Concert Series features nationally recognized musicians as well as up-and-coming artists. Young the Giant and Utah music alums the Aces and Sego take the stage at the Gallivan Center plaza this weekend for the third concert in the annual series as Young the Giant promotes its new album, “Mirror Master.” Enjoy the music under the stars at the outdoor venue and sample an extensive array of local eateries and food trucks. Aug. 1, 6 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, $15 (24tix.com).

Shark Week

Shark Week has come to Discovery channel, but you can experience it live right here in Utah. Head over to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium for its annual shark festivities. Learn about ocean health with shark-themed activities like food chain Jenga, mark your shark coloring contest and a shark facts exploration table. Aug. 2-4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com).

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Clark Siler sits on his father Laursen Siler's shoulders while checking out sharks and fish at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper.

‘Mamma Mia!’

“Mamma Mia!” at the Sandy Amphitheater brings the magic of the Greek islands to Utah. ABBA’s music brings the story to life as the large local cast present the story of Sophie, her wedding and her search for her real father. Aug. 2-10, dates vary, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $9-$17 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com).

Red Butte Garden block party

The block party at Red Butte Garden lets you explore the garden in a whole new way. Join in on nature-inspired crafts and a garden-wide scavenger hunt, or bring a picnic to eat while listening to live local music. Finally, settle in for a late-night showing of "The Wizard of Oz" out on the lawn. Aug 2, 7 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $15 (redbuttegarden.org).

Park City Kimball Arts Festival

Experience the 50th anniversary of the Park City Kimball Arts Festival, which turned Park City summers from a ghost town into a thriving art scene. Started by a group of local artists, the Kimball Arts Festival supports the Kimball Art Center and allows for its free, year-round exhibitions. Explore your artistic side at the Studio on Main and grab brunch with the Best of Show artists from the 2018 festival. Aug. 2, 5-9 p.m.; Aug 3, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Aug 4, 10 a.m.-6p.m., Historic Main Street, Park City, $12 for adults online, $15 for adults at the gate, $6 for kids 6-17, free for kids 5 and under (435-649-8882 or parkcitykimballartsfestival.org).