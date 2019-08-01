SALT LAKE CITY — BYU is getting help along the guard line from Pac-12 country.

Point guard Alex Barcello, who played for Arizona the past two seasons, announced via social media Thursday he will play for Mark Pope’s Cougars. Barcello announced in late June he was transferring from Arizona after two seasons with the Wildcats.

“I’m thankful and excited for this opportunity to be apart of such a great University and basketball program! Can’t wait to get to work! #GoCougars,” Barcello tweeted.

Per NCAA rules, Barcello will have to sit a year before being eligible to play in the 2020-21 season, when he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Jacob Hatch of the Locked on Cougars podcast first reported Wednesday that Barcello would be headed to Provo. BYU has not officially made an announcement on the matter.

Barcello — a 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard — played in 30 of Arizona’s 32 games last season, averaging 9.6 minutes, 3.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. In two college seasons, he’s shot 39.2% from the field and just 29.7% from 3-point range.

Barcello, who prepped at Corona del Sol in Chandler, Arizona, was rated a top 100 national prospect by ESPN in the 2017 recruiting class. He was also the No. 2 rated player in Arizona in his class, behind only DeAndre Ayton, a fellow former Arizona Wildcat who went on to become the first overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA draft.

With current BYU point guard TJ Haws heading into his senior season in 2019-20, Barcello would be in contention to replace Haws, who's started every game he's played for the Cougars, in the starting lineup.