SALT LAKE CITY — Burger lovers across Utah are excited about the opening of the first Shake Shack in Utah on Aug. 3 in Sandy. But the fast food chain is not the first franchise to get people hyped for a grand opening.

When popular national franchises like In-N-Out and Trader Joe's announce a location in Utah, it usually comes with lots of excitement and a grand opening. The Deseret News has been reporting on new and exciting chains coming to Utah for years, so we decided to look back through the Deseret News archives to find the articles announcing the first Utah locations of popular franchises.

Here is a look at the popular franchises that have come to Utah over the years as well the articles from the Deseret News on the first opening of these stores.

Disney Store

When: 1990

Where: Crossroads Plaza, Salt Lake City

Read: Disney magic comes to crossroads Mickey and Friends: Store aims to please fans of all ages and budgets.

When the Disney Store first came to Utah, people felt like a small piece of Disneyland had come along with it. As the Deseret News wrote in 1990, "If you can walk past The Disney Store without your feet carrying you inside — like Pinocchio lured to Pleasure Island — you must have misspent your childhood."

JASON OLSON, Deseret News The first Krispy Kreme in Utah opened in Orem in 2000.

Krispy Kreme

When: 2000

Where: Orem

Read: Hot Krispy Kremes are coming

Before the popular doughnut franchise came to Utah, some Utahns would drive all the way down to Las Vegas to buy a dozen. Luckily, Krispy Kreme brought their hot doughnuts to Utah in 2000.

Chick-fil-A

When: 2003

Where: Sandy

Read: Chick-fil-A opening free-standing eatery

Before 2003, Utahns could only get Chick-fil-A at mall food courts. Almost immediately, it became one of the most popular fast food chains in Utah.

Cabela's

When: 2005

Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News The first Cabela's in Utah opened in Lehi Utah in 2005.

Where: Lehi

Read: Cabela's opening Aug. 25

The "Disneyland of outdoor adventure stores," as theDeseret News called it in 2005, made headlines when it opened at Traverse Mountain by Thanksgiving Point. Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. even came for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Apple Store

When: 2005

Where: The Gateway, Salt Lake City

Read: Fresh new Apple store

When Utah got its first Apple Store in 2005, customers were excited about visiting the "genius bar" and checking out the newly-released iPod Nano 1st Generation.

Whole Foods

When: 2006

Where: Salt Lake City

Read: Whole Foods coming

In 2006, the Deseret News announced that the health food store would come to Utah, bringing its famous organic products to the state.

Ikea

When: 2007

Where: Draper

Read: IKEA's doors open to waiting Utah throng

As the Deseret News reported in 2007, the 310,000-square-foot store" was the "first in the Intermountain West."

Cheesecake Factory

When: 2007

Where: Fashion Place Mall, Murray

Stuart Johnson, Deseret News Cole Robison (left) and David Eldridge, at the grand opening of In-N-Out burger in Orem on Nov. 19, 2009. The first In-N-Out in Utah was opened in 2008 near St. George.

Read: Cheesecake Factory to open first Utah location, at Fashion Place Mall, Thursday

In 2007, people celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and, of course, lots of cheesecake. According to the Deseret News, the restaurant was so popular after its grand opening, customers regularly waited over three hours for a seat.

In-N-Out

When: 2008

Where: Washington City

Read: In-N-Out coming to Dixie

It was a big deal when In-N-Out first came to Utah near St. George. Although announced in 2004, the popular burger chain didn't open in Utah until 2008, and now, over 10 years later, In-N-Out is a common fast food option practically anywhere in the state.

Winco

When: 2009

Where: Midvale and West Valley City

Read: WinCo stores open in Midvale, West Valley City

The Boise-based company opened two supermarkets on the same day it opened another store in Hemet, California.

H&M

When: 2011

Where: Fashion Place Mall, Murray

Read: H&M will open first Utah store at Fashion Place Mall

The Swedish fast fashion brand came to the Fashion Place mall in 2011 with much fanfare.

Popeyes

When: 2012

Where: Salt Lake City

Read: Popeyes chicken coming to Utah

For years, the only way you could eat at Popeyes if you had access to the Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah. Popeyes, however, later opened more locations in Salt Lake City that brought its Cajun chicken to civilians.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News The grand opening of Traders Joe's in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, Friday, Feb. 6, 2015.

Trader Joe's

When: 2012

Where: Salt Lake City

Read: Trader Joe's store ready to make its mark in Salt Lake City

People were excited for this grocery chain to make its way to Utah. As the Deseret News wrote in 2012 on the store opening, shoppers were "already antsy for the grand opening of Salt Lake City’s newest grocery store — Trader Joe’s."

L.L. Bean

When: 2018

Where: Park City

Read: L.L.Bean to open first Utah store in Park City

When L.L. Bean announced that it would be opening a store in Utah, the Deseret News talked to Ken Kacere, senior vice president and general manager of retail for L.L.Bean. He said, "This will be one of the more unique and interesting stores based on the fact that we designed it specifically for Park City." A year later, the retailer opened on the historic Main Street in Park City.