PROVO — Actions speak louder than words on almost every occasion, and a simple action by BYU coaches indicates just how much confidence in the depth and talent at running back has improved since spring practices.

Junior Kavika Fonua (6-foot, 205 pounds) began practices Wednesday wearing a defensive white jersey; coaches determined it would serve the team best to have him play at linebacker.

"What we're always going to do in this program is play the guys where it most benefits the team," said running backs coach AJ Steward. "It was a seamless transition for him and I look forward to seeing him knock our guys back some in the coming weeks."

Sacrificing any player at the running back position out of spring practices would have seemed unlikely at best, considering the dearth of depth and perhaps even overall talent at the time. But a couple of graduate transfers has changed the outlook significantly, allowing coaches to let go of Fonua so he could help out at a position that looks to have more question marks than the running back position.

Yes, graduate transfers Ty'Son Williams (6-0, 220) and Emmanuel Esukpa (5-11, 225) have received a lot of the credit for the RB position's new positive outlook, but there is more to it than that. Take walk-on Tyler Allgeier (5-11, 220), for example, a redshirt freshman who continues to make strides as he auditions for consistent playing time.

"He's a physical runner and just a strong kid," Steward said. "He's really learned the offense well, so I'm impressed with that. He's truly doing everything to the best of his ability and that ability has a lot of potential. I really like what I continue to see from him."

And it's not just Allgeier who is impressing.

Others include freshman speedster Sione Finau (5-11, 185) along with first-year players like Masen Wake (6-1, 235) and Jackson McChesney (6-0, 205), both who played at Lone Peak High.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Lone Peak's Masen Wake looks to bring depth to the Cougars' running game.

The importance of fielding depth beyond the two-deep or even the three-deep isn't lost on Steward after last year's experience.

"We learned last year that everyone has got to be prepared at any time and you really can't have too much depth," Steward said. "I have to be prepared to play any of the guys I have at any time, and they're showing me that they're going to be prepared to do so."

Steward has been impressed with McChesney's speed and lateral ability along with Wake's strength and ability to run between the tackles. As for Finau, he's coming off a productive spring where he's shown an ability to get wide in the open field and exploit defenses that way.

"We're loaded," Steward said. "I truly feel that, but we still have a long ways to go to develop these guys into an effective group — a productive group — but I feel we're on our way."

As for the trio that has received the most publicity, each hit the ground running during the first day of practices Wednesday.

"Those guys come in ready to go having already been through college practice sessions, so that's a big advantage for us and for them," Steward said. "But we expected that and is one of the reasons we worked to get them here."

And then there's Lopini Katoa (6-1, 210), the team's most productive back from a year ago.

"I'm excited to see myself improve and by what I've seen from our group," Katoa said. "We have a long way to go, but guys are pushing one another and there's a lot of positive things going on. We just have to keep going and not let up, and if we keep doing those things, I feel we can really help the team this year."