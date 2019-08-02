“TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM” — 3 stars — Toni Morrison, Oprah Winfrey; PG-13 (some disturbing images/thematic material); Broadway; running time: 120 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to the arts, certain documentary subjects are easier to showcase than others. A film about Pavarotti will show the tenor singing. You can watch clips of Fred Rogers’ TV show or see numerous examples of Vivian Maier’s photographs.

It’s a little trickier with writers — even if your subject is esteemed African American author and Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison. For “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, director-writer Timothy Greenfield-Sanders includes a few spoken word passages — read by the author herself — but there is a tendency to talk a lot more about Toni Morrison than to let the audience experience Toni Morrison.

Provided by Magnolia Pictures Toni Morrison in "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am," a Magnolia Pictures release.

“The Pieces I Am” covers the length of Morrison’s extensive and dynamic career. We learn about Morrison’s Depression-era childhood in an Ohio mining town on the south shore of Lake Erie. In one resonant anecdote, the author — who addresses the audience directly throughout the film — shares the funny story of how she learned the power of words when she got in trouble for trying to write a dirty word in chalk on the sidewalk outside her house.

Words very quickly became the focus of Morrison’s life as she goes on to work in the local library system before setting out for Howard University, where she taught before heading to an editing job for Random House publishing company in New York City. Here, Morrison expresses gratitude for having the unique opportunity to start her career as an author while simultaneously working as a prominent editor.

We hear the stories behind several of Morrison’s groundbreaking novels, including 1970’s “The Bluest Eye,” which went on to have a reputation for getting banned in schools, and 1987’s “Beloved,” which was inspired by the harrowing real-life story of a 19th-century slave and eventually turned into a feature film starring Oprah Winfrey.

Morrison’s work largely focuses on the African American experience, but “The Pieces I Am” takes pains to explain the author's unique perspective and significance within that field. Morrison makes clear through file footage as well as old and new interviews that her goal was to present the black experience in more of an internal way, one that didn’t assume her readers were white, and initially it presented quite a challenge.

This tension becomes obvious through snippets of critical reviews which, sure enough, tend to evaluate her work from the perspective of an assumed white audience. “The Pieces I Am” explores how race and racial relations have defined Morrison’s career, not just through her own writing but through the novels she edited while at Random House, which advocated a variety of black perspectives.

Provided by Magnolia Pictures Toni Morrison in "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am," a Magnolia Pictures release.

At times, “The Pieces I Am” feels a bit like reading several of these reviews, and it’s only in fleeting moments that we get more of a genuine taste of Morrison’s writing. The best part of Greenfield-Sanders’ film might be the contemporary footage of the author, who comes across as sharp and wizened and friendly, enjoying the perspective of a career well lived. Though the content and presentation is a bit routine, its subject alone makes watching “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” an insightful experience.

Rating explained: “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” is rated PG-13 for discussions of adult subject matter, as well as some fleeting glimpses of nude photographs.