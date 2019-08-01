SALT LAKE CITY — Additional criminal charges were filed Thursday against a Logan man charged earlier this week with killing an infant girl, and he could now potentially face the death penalty if convicted.

Kyle Taylor Gooch, 30, was charged Thursday by the Cache County Attorney's Office with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a June 5 incident involving domestic violence, according to court records.

The filing comes two days after Gooch was charged with aggravated murder for the December death of Kynlee Jo Corbridge, who was less than 1 year old, in Logan. Gooch was dating Kynlee's mother at the time.

GoFundMe Kynlee Jo Corbridge

Also Thursday, prosecutors filed an amended information in 1st District Court in Kynlee's case, raising the level of the crime to a capital offense. That means Gooch would be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

An autopsy determined Kynlee suffered "13 different blunt force injuries to the head," the charges state. "Also noted were two blunt force injuries to Kynlee’s torso."

Investigators believe based on those injuries and abrasions to the infant's face, that Gooch forcibly pushed her face into her mattress. “The constellation of bruises on the ears and back of the head and scalp, combined with the abrasions on the face, are consistent with inflicted pressure as might occur with smothering," the charges state.

Doctors from the state medical examiner's office and Primary Children's Hospital said they believe "the death of Kynlee is due to forced smothering," the charges state.

The girlfriend also told police that Gooch was very controlling of her and her other children, according to court documents.

On June 19, the mother filed for a protective order against Gooch, according to court records. On July 9, he was convicted of violating that protective order on June 21. He was also convicted on July 11 of assault in a domestic-violence related incident that happened on June 15.