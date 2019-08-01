SANDY — School may still be out for summer, but gourmet burger specialist Shake Shack is about to be open for lessons in dining at its new School Yard Shack location in Sandy.

The store is the first in Utah for the New York-based restaurant that's developed a cult following since it sprang into life from a solitary hot dog stand in Manhattan's Madison Square Park back in 2004. Now, Sandy is the latest city to join a chain that's grown to some 245 locations worldwide, including 162 in the U.S.

Shake Shack specializes in "smashed" burgers cooked on a flat top grill, chicken sandwiches and hot dogs, crinkle fries, fresh-made frozen custards (including some specialty frozen custard concretes) and, of course, its signature shakes. The Utah location — set to open Saturday morning — also serves a selection of wine and local beers.

Shake Shack area director Lissa Hamilton said bringing a store to Utah made sense for the fast-growing company.

"We love to have Shake Shacks where our Shack fans want us to be," Hamilton said. "If you look at what Utah stands for, its incredible people with roots in community service and phenomenal hospitality, it's a great fit for Shake Shack."

Part of the company's approach, Hamilton explained, is to look for how to best integrate into the communities that host new locations rather than just buying a vacant lot and building a new, branded building.

In Sandy, the company refurbished space in a 1930s-era art deco building at 110000 South and State Street that first housed an elementary school and, later, the alternative Valley High School (thus, the School Yard Shack moniker.) The building, which was purchased by Wadsworth Development Group in 2016, had been vacant for years but now has new life and additional restaurants are planned for other spaces in the building.

Sandy Economic Development Director Nick Duerksen said the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, had been considered for demolition but has now been brought back in a way that makes it an economic development catalyst.

"The city has long been in favor of keeping the historic building intact," Duerksen said. "Kip Wadsworth worked hard to recruit new tenants, and when Shake Shack saw it, they said 'Tthis is just what we're looking for.'

"Now, with the following everyone knows Shake Shack brings, it's driving additional interest in the area," he said.

Hamilton said Shake Shack has built that following by bringing a fine dining approach to fast-service food and being selective about where it sources its ingredients.

"We bring a full-service, fine dining mentality to what we do at Shake Shack," Hamilton said. "Hospitality is a top priority and as good as any elevated dining experience in the U.S. as is the quality of our food and how we source ingredients."

Hamilton said Shake Shack's Manhattan incarnation was a part of a neighborhood-driven effort to restore Madison Square Park, and the company continues to prioritize community involvement as part of its corporate mission. To that end, the Sandy location has committed to donating 5% of its sales of the Pie Oh My frozen custard concrete to the Humane Society of Utah.

"Our priorities have never been lost," Hamilton said. "We remember where we came from and how we got here."