SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man was charged Thursday with opening fire inside a crowded car, killing a woman and injuring two others, including a teenage boy.

Jayson Rue Chase, 38, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated murder and two counts of attempted aggravated murder, first-degree felonies, plus obstructing justice and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, second-degree felonies.

On July 20, Chase was in a vehicle with four others when witnesses say he became "angry" and opened fire from the back seat, according to charging documents.

The shooting happened in the area of 3300 South and 2700 West. A 15-year-old boy and Chase got out of the car and ran after the shots were fired.

Police found the vehicle in the intersection of 3100 South and 2700 West. Angela Montoya was found dead inside with a gunshot wound to her head, the charges state. She had been sitting in the back seat between Chase and the 15-year-old.

West Valley police were also called to a Holiday Oil, 3086 S. 2700 West, where they discovered that the teen had suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and a bullet had also grazed his neck. The boy "had blood on his shirt and had a bullet resting in the fold of his tank top near his neck," according to the charges.

The boy told police he was also in the back seat, behind the driver's seat, Montoya was next to him and Chase was behind the front passenger seat, according to court documents.

The driver, a woman, was also shot in the shoulder and a bullet grazed her neck, the charges state. She later showed up at a hospital for treatment.

While responding to the shooting victims, Chase called 911 to report "people were chasing him," according to police. Officers found Chase at 3500 South and 3200 West. He told them he had gotten rid of his gun, which police were not able to find, the charges say.

Bail for Chase was set at $1 million.