Note: Riverton finished with a 6-5 overall record in 2018 and was second in Region 3 with a 4-1 record. It lost to American Fork 52-34 in the 6A first round.

RIVERTON — Riverton coach Jody Morgan doesn't mince words when stating his vision for the program he's now directing for a second year. That vision involves winning with Riverton kids and just Riverton kids in hoping to achieve a level of success that hasn't come easy in recent years.

"We're trying to build something here at Riverton, but with Riverton kids," Morgan said. "We're not going to go out and recruit anywhere else, just here at Riverton. We're not interested in that. We're interested with what's here and winning with what's here."

Morgan did well in working toward that goal in his first season, turning around a struggling program to win six games and earn a playoff spot, where the Silverwolves were ousted by state runner-up American Fork in the first round. This year, the goal is to make it back to the postseason, although doing as much will prove challenging.

"Last year was last year and I don't want anyone to be satisfied," Morgan said. "This year is this year and these kids haven't done anything yet. They're working toward it, but the kids weren't making the plays last year. It was our seniors, so they need to make their own way and prove themselves. That's the message here."

Repeating on last year's success will be daunting considering the amount of starting talent that has to be replaced along with a new Region 3, which looks to be significantly more formidable with the additions of Bingham and Jordan.

"It should be a competitive region. No doubt," Morgan said. "You have some really good teams — some very physical teams that will hit you in the mouth. We have to counter that and it's going to be a challenge. It's big football in Region 3."

Riverton Silverwolves at a glance

Coach: Jody Morgan enters his second year coaching at Riverton after accumulating a 6-5 record his first season.

Morgan's comments on the new UHSAA RPI

"The new RPI is the UHSAA not asking the right question. What they should be asking is about the amount of transfers in the state of Utah. We'll play anyone regardless of the RPI, but what should be asked is why there's 35 kids playing in a program they live outside the boundaries of and why that's allowed. Whatever we do, we're going to do with 100 percent Riverton kids. We're going to win or lose with our kids, not someone else's."

Riverton offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Taylor Pitcher

2018 offensive production: 28.7 (ninth in 6A)

— 7 returning starters

— Spread

Key offensive returning starters

— Brayden Hunkin (RB)

Hunkin saw a good amount of playing time last year and will be looked at an expanded role this year.

— Cache Hogan (OL)

Hogan is part of a returning group of offensive lineman that Morgan believes will help lead the offensive production.

Returning starters

Carter Miller (WR)

Brax Watt (WR)

Carson Christensen (OL)

Kyle Bass (OL)

Cache Hogan (OL)

Brayden Hunkin (RB)

Ryan Gannaway (WR)

Newcomers to watch

Makai Johnson (QB)

Cannon Coggins (QB)

Seth Davis (RB)

Braden Woodruff (WR)

Jackson Bennett (WR)

Morgan's comments on his wide receivers:

"They're our most experienced group and the group that will lead us on offense. We have a good mix of guys that can really make good plays and it's a hard-working group that we feel will be very productive for us."

Morgan's comments on his offensive line:

"We have three really good returning starters. We just need to find other guys to step up to have a solid starting five."

Morgan's comments on his quarterbacks:

"We have two guys battling right now. Cannon Coggins started there before I got here, but with my new system he's had to adjust. And then Makai Johnson playing defensive line for us last year, but made the switch and is someone we like a lot, too, at the position."

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Quarterback play is always big, but for Riverton to compete with tough and physical teams like Bingham, East and Herriman, it will have to pose a productive offensive line and running attack. Counteracting the opposition's size with speed and misdirection will also play big.

Riverton defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Kwan Ki Au

2018 production: 28.4 ppg (15th in 6A)

— 1 returning starter

— Multiple fronts

Key defensive returning starter

— Isaac Rengers (CB)

Rengers returns as the lone defensive starter and will need to show well to lead an otherwise inexperienced group.

Defensive newcomers to watch

Kaleb Hamblin (LB)

Dallin Ferguson (DL)

Morgan's comments on Kaleb Hamblin:

"I feel he's going to prove to be one of the best linebackers in the state. He's really come on strong and will be a big part of leading an otherwise inexperienced defense."

Morgan's comments on Dallin Ferguson:

"We needed more depth on the defensive line, so he made the move over from the offense to help us out. We're going to need him to play well because we're so inexperienced on that side of the ball."

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

It's all about how fast Morgan's inexperienced group comes together during the offseason. The work is very much cut out on that side of the ball, although Morgan feels his players have made good strides and have a lot of potential to overcome their relative inexperience and lack of size.

Bottom line

Riverton saw a lot of improvements under Morgan in his first year coaching although it may prove tough to match that success this season. A lot of it has to do with a very tough schedule where Riverton will have to match up effectively with some of the most physical teams in the state. Look for the Silverwolves to prove competitive in most games, although making a serious run in the postseason may still be a year away.

Coaches preseason Region 3 poll: Fifth

Deseret News Region 3 prediction: Fourth

Key region game: Sept. 20 at Jordan

2019 schedule

Aug. 16 — at Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — WEST JORDAN, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — MOUNTAIN RIDGE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Granger, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Kearns, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Jordan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — COPPER HILLS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — BINGHAM, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at East, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — HERRIMAN, 7 p.m.

Felts Facts for Riverton High School

All-time record: 99-117 (20 years)

Region championships: 1 (2013 co)

Playoff appearances: 14

Current playoff appearance streak: 2

All-time playoff record: 4-14

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Most played rivalry: 16 meetings with Bingham dating back to 1999. Bingham leads 14-2.

Felt’s Factoid: Riverton became just the seventh school to rush for more than 4,000 yards during a season when the Silverwolves ran for 4,456 in 2010. The 2013 (4,449 yards) and 2014 (4,407 yards) teams also rushed for more than 4,000 yards. Riverton also rushed for a state record 657 yards on Sept. 6, 2013 (tied with East, which also ran for 657 yards that same night).

Last five

2018 — 6-5 (4-1 in Region 3 — 6A first round)

2017 — 3-8 (2-3 in Region 3 — 6A First round)

2016 — 1-9 (0-6 in Region 4 — missed playoffs)

2015 — 2-8 (0-6 in Region 4 — missed playoffs)

2014 — 10-2 (5-1 in Region 4 — 5A semifinals)

Riverton coaching history

2018-current — Jody Morgan (6-5)

2017 — Blaine Monkres (3-8)

2015-2016 — Brent Hawkins (2-8)

2004-2014 — Mike Miller (72-49)

1999-2003 — Rick Bojak (13-38)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Aiden Gordon, OL

2018 — Cole Candalot, P

2017 — Cole Candalot, P

2014 — Simeon Page, LB

2010 — Landon Fisher, TE

2010 — Skyler Fullmer, LB

