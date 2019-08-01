Note: Gunnison Valley finished with a 1-9 overall record in 2018 and was fifth in 2A North with a 1-4 record. It lost to Enterprise 46-14 in the 2A first round.

Gunnison Valley 2018 offensive and defensive stats

GUNNISON — It’s been since 2005 that the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs have had a winning record, and as the 2019 season gets set to begin, they’re turning to a coach who is originally from Florida to try to get things on track.

Patrick King arrived in Gunnison Valley about a month ago after he spent a year coaching in Colorado. Prior to that, he grew up and started his career in the Sunshine State.

“I’ve always wanted to live up here, but really, it’s the opportunity to be a head football coach,” he said about why he made the move. “It’s something that I’ve wanted for a long time.”

Given that the Bulldogs haven’t had success in so long, King is hoping to first develop a better culture within the program with the hope that better things follow on the field.

“I want to bring a new approach,” King said. “I think we’ve got to change how we’re thinking about the way we go about things. We need to have a process and we need to have stability within the program.”

In addition to building better habits, King also hopes to instill a greater confidence within the group that it can have success when the lights come on.

“You go out there and the other team strikes first and people start tucking their heads. We want to change that,” he said. “We want to have a different identity. We want to have a different fortitude. We want to become that gritty team from Gunnison.”

Gunnison Valley Bulldogs at a glance

Coach: Patrick King is entering his first season at Gunnison and his first season as a head coach overall.

King’s comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I think that if you’re doing well, particularly in 2A, you’re going to get in if you’ve got four, five, six wins, and when you’re in, you climb the mountain.”

Gunnison Valley offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Patrick King

2018 offensive production: 18.9 ppg (11th in 2A)

— 4 returning starters

— Hybrid pro style offense

Returning offensive starters

Brandon Tucker (RB)

Zach Stewart (RB)

Parker Judy (FB)

Talmage Jensen (OL)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Harley Hill (QB)

Jon Wellden (QB or RB)

Kolby Olson (WR)

Tate Dunn (OL)

King’s comments on the quarterback situation:

“We have to have a quarterback who can be dependable and control the ball. Ball control is going to be very important in that battle.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Just as King wants a quarterback who can keep good control of the ball, he wants that from his entire offense in general. Limiting bad snaps and turnovers will help the Bulldogs stay close in games after their nine losses in 2018 (they won one game) came by an average of more than 33 points per contest.

Gunnison Valley defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Warren Smith

2018 defensive production: 48.4 ppg (12th in 2A)

— 5 returning starters

— 4-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Brandon Tucker (LB)

Parker Judy (LB)

Carson Peterson (DL)

Zach Stewart (LB)

Kolby Olson (DB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Tyrek Hopkins (DL)

Tate Dunn (DL)

Jack Hansen (DB)

King’s comments on Carson Peterson:

“I would expect him to be able to step up and lead as a senior. He’s probably the best of the (defensive line) group.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

After Gunnison finished last in 2A in points allowed last season, King wants to focus on the fundamentals this season. Most notably, he has observed by watching film that tackling problems allowed opposing offenses to regularly turn what should have been small gains into big ones. If the Bulldogs can limit those mistakes, it stands to reason things should start to get better defensively in 2019.

Bottom line

This will be a year of transition for the Bulldogs as King takes over. It’s been a long time since they were at least decent. Can the new head coach help get them there as time goes on? At least some improvement this fall would be a good start, and an easier region compared to last year should help.

Coaches preseason 2A North straw poll: Third

Deseret News 2A North prediction: Fourth

Key region game: Friday, Oct. 18, at Layton Christian Academy

2019 Schedule

Aug. 23 — MILFORD, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Kanab, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — RICH, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at North Summit, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — DUCHESNE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — ALTAMONT, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at North Sevier, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Layton Christian, 4 p.m.

Felts Facts for Gunnison Valley High School

All-time record: 75-204 (29 years)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 14

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 4-14

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0

Most played rivalry: 28 meetings with South Summit dating back to 1992. South Summit leads 23-5.

Felt’s Factoids: Gunnison had Utah’s only paid head female football coach. Vicki Brandt, an English, French and journalism teacher, spearheaded Gunnison’s efforts to start a football program in 1989. For a year, she organized training camps and rallied community support for equipment and field construction. Two weeks before she was to coach the first game, the school board acknowledged her as the sole person responsible for the program, paid her and hired Ron Dalley to replace her.

Last five

2018 — 1-9 (1-4 in 2A North — 2A first round)

2017 — 0-10 (0-5 in 2A North — 2A first round)

2016 — 3-7 (2-3 in 2A North — 2A first round)

2015 — 1-9 (0-5 in 2A North — 2A first round)

2014 — 2-8 (1-5 in 2A North — missed playoffs)

Gunnison Valley coaching history

2019 — Patrick King (0-0)

2015-2018 — Jack Pay (5-32)

2014 — Trent Halliday (2-8)

2010-2013 — Yori Ludvigson (12-28)

1994-2009 — Rhett Jackson (63-126)

1990-1993 — Ron Dalley (5-22)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Kyler White, WR/LB

2013 — Tyson Moosman, QB

2013 — Jacob Hatch, WR/DB

2012 — Braden Harris, RB/LB

2011 — Braden Harris, RB/LB

2010 — Jantz Jensen, TE/LB

