Note: Emery finished with a 1-9 overall record in 2018 and was fifth in 3A North with a 1-4 record. It lost to Juab 54-14 in the 3A first round.

Emery 2018 offensive and defensive stats

CASTLE DALE — At any level, but particularly in the smaller classifications, when a school has back-to-back down years in participation, it can really set a program back. Emery is in the midst of one of those down turns.

Coming off a year in which it only had six seniors, the football team might only have six seniors again in 2019. Relying on so many underclassmen makes competing a challenge, but it's something Emery might be more suited to deal with this year.

A year ago it had to lean on a bunch of sophomores — particularly in the trenches — but this year that group of kids are juniors and physically they’re much more ready to compete.

“They were young last year and now have a lot of experience and I think they’re excited about playing again, having a year under their belt and getting a little bit bigger in the weight room this past offseason, so I’m hoping they can feel like they can hold their own a little bit more this year,” said Emery coach Jon Faimalo.

Emery will still need to lean on a lot of sophomores again this season and is probably a year away from truly competing. But with that said, it should be much more competitive than a year ago when it went 1-9 and ranked last in 3A scoring offense and second-to-last in scoring defense.

Getting moved to the new Region 12 could help as well.

“Overall it’s a better region competitively for us as far as matchups. I’m not saying we’re dominating or anything but every game in that region we should be hanging, if not getting some wins,” Faimalo said.

The program realistically only has one direction to go after last year’s struggles.

Emery Spartans at a glance

Coach: Jon Faimalo is entering his fourth season as Emery’s head coach. He’s tallied a 6-24 record over the past three seasons at his high school alma mater.

Faimalo's comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I can’t say I totally understand the whole formula and how it’s going to work out. I look at my region, we could be pretty competitive and be in those top two spots and still not end up with a great seed because some of those other regions have some better teams. It’s hard to say. I think it’s a good idea and probably more fair, but at the same time I don’t know if that helps some of the smaller schools especially if they do decent in a weaker region.”

Emery offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Chris Justice

2018 offensive production: 11.3 ppg (12th in 3A)

— 5 returning starters

— Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Cove Johansen (OL)

Cove Johnsen is just a junior but this will be his third year starting on Emery’s offensive line, and he’s the anchor of the group.

— Jaymes Bowman (WR)

Caught 39 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns to lead Emery offensively last year.

Returning offensive starters

Braden Howard (OL)

Cove Johansen (OL)

Szion Gibson (RB)

Jaymes Bowman (WR)

Jeremy Brannon (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Stockton Jensen (OL)

Kagan Hiatt (OL)

Jerrick Maconald (OL) — moving from RB

Seth Justice (QB/WR)

Ryker Jensen (QB/WR)

Teagan Cristman (RB)

Jace Curtice (RB)

Quinton Sorensen (WR)

Riggs Griffin (WR)

Faimalo's comments on two returning O-lineman Cove Johansen and Braden Howard:

“Cove is probably our biggest anchor on the line, played a lot last year as a sophomore, and Braden toward the end of the year ended up starting too. Those two kids are a big core of what we’re trying to do. We have some other juniors stepping in this year, and we’re looking to those two kids to lead out and help anchor that line.”

Faimalo's comments on QB battle between Seth Justice and Ryker Jensen:

“Senior Seth Justice played quarterback at the JV level and then I’ve got a sophomore that’s really good Ryker Jensen. We’re only going to use one of them at quarterback but they’re both going to have to play depending on situations. They have a different style of play. Seth knows football, gets the ball where it needs to be and Ryker has better legs and throws the ball better.”

Faimalo's comments on standout wide receiver Jaymes Bowman:

“He’s a big receiver, had a great year last year. He’s going to be our main target and I’m sure that’s what teams are going to focus on. He’s a kid that’s tough to cover, and if there’s 1-on-1 coverage that’s an automatic for us. But once he starts getting two that helps other receivers and having Jeremy Brannon on the other side is a kid who can really get up and down the field and that helps our slots get open. We’re going to use him as a weapon as much as we can.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Being stronger physically will make a huge difference this season, and now it’s down to taking care of the little things according to coach Faimalo. Dropped passes, penalties and those type of momentum-killing plays were things Emery dealt with far too often last season. If it can clean those up, and physically run the ball better, it will definitely average more than 11.3 ppg.

Emery defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Jon Faimalo

2018 defensive production: 36.8 ppg (11th in 3A)

— 5 returning starters

— 4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Teagan Christman (LB)

Was Emery’s fourth-leading tackler last year and he’ll anchor the defense this year at middle linebacker.

— Riggs Griffin (S)

The top returning starter in the secondary finished fifth on the team in tackles a year ago.

Returning defensive starters

Braden Howard (DL)

Stockton Jensen (DL)

Teagan Christman (LB)

Szion Gibson (LB) — moving from DL

Riggs Griffin (S)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Parker Abeglin (DL)

Trayce Justesen (DL)

Jace Mangum (DE)

Cove Johansen (DE)

Jaxton Madsen (CB)

Jace Curtis (CB)

Josh Olsen (S)

Quinton Sorenson (S)

Faimalo's comments on needs from defensive line:

“We need to play gap assignments. We need to get off blocks, they’re not real big kids so they to use the tools they have and get off blocks and contain guys. I think we’re good on the back end and coverage, we just need to be a little more physical up front and holding gaps.”

Faimalo's comments on linebacker Teagan Christman:

“He’s our main guy, he’s the mike. He’s communicating a lot of things that’s happening on the front end. I’m expecting big things and his leadership to step up and try and get that front six to gel as much as possible and try and contain the run as much as possible.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Emery has to avoid giving up the big plays. Faimalo said far too often last year his defense would get opponents into third and long and then get gashed for a big running or passing play for first down. It wore an already undersized defense out quickly and most games were over by halftime. Getting more consistent stops can help set the offense up in positions to succeed as well.

Bottom line

The lack of contributing upper classmen last season was disastrous, and in some respects this year will be similar with just as few seniors. However, there’s depth coming up in the younger grades and those players are eager and excited to make meaningful contributions this season. In a different region, Emery might struggle to win a game, but in Region 12 if things go well it could still compete for a top three seed and potentially set the table for a bigger year next year.

Coaches preseason Region 12 straw poll: Fourth

Deseret News Region 12 prediction: Fifth

Key region game: at South Sevier, Oct. 4 (Week 8)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — MILLARD, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — NORTH SANPETE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at American Leadership, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Manti, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — JUAB, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Grand, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — CARBON, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at South Sevier, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — RICHFIELD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at San Juan, 7 p.m.

….

Felts Facts for Emery High School

All-time record: 248-315-4 (57 years)

Region championships: 8 (1967 co, 1987, 1988 co, 1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 1999)

Playoff appearances: 38

Current playoff appearance streak: 0

All-time playoff record: 19-37

State championships: 1 (1987)

State championship record: 1-1

Most played rivalry: 46 meetings with North Sanpete dating back to 1962. Emery leads 25-21.

Felt’s Factoid: Emery played in the highest-scoring state playoff game, dropping to Manti, 54-52, in five overtimes — also a state record for playoff contests — in a 1985 Class 2A first-round game.

...

Last five

2018 — 1-9 (1-4 in 3A North — 3A first round)

2017 — 1-9 (1-4 in 3A North — 3A first round)

2016 — 4-6 (2-3 in 3A North — 3A quarterfinals)

2015 — 4-6 (2-3 in 3A North — 3A first round)

2014 — 1-8 (1-4 in 3A North — missed playoffs)

...

Emery coaching history

2016-current — Jon Faimalo (6-24)

2006-2015 — Jim Jones (second stint, 48-59)

2003-2005 — Kevin Reynolds (5-26)

1987-2002 — Jim Jones (106-63)

1985-1986 — Greg Cook (10-10)

1983-1984 — Dean Nelson (3-15)

1978-1982 — Layne Moody (13-34)

1976-1977 — Unknown (4-16)

1974-1975 — Paul Clark (6-12)

1972-1973 — Bob Steele (1-16)

1971 — Unknown (6-3)

1970 — Stilson (8-3)

1967-1969 — Ed Gickling (15-13)

1965-1966 — Ray Butcher (8-8)

1963-1964 — Douglas Hunt (8-9)

….

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Kolton Butler, WR

2015 — Austin Allred, DB

2013 — Zach West, OL

2012 — David Dyer, RB/LB

2011 — Cory Cox, RB/LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.