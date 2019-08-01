Note: Alta finished with a 6-5 overall record in 2018 and was fourth in Region 7 with a 2-3 record. It lost to Olympus 27-6 in the 5A first round.

Alta 2018 offensive and defensive stats

SANDY — Expectations were pretty high for Alta last year, but they never materialized after a strong start to the season.

After opening with a 5-1 record, injuries started to decimate the team which went 1-4 down the stretch, including a lackluster 27-6 first round playoff loss to Olympus.

“We had 17 starters out for two or more games. Anytime you’re doing that, you’re shuffling the deck and you don’t know from week to week who you got,” said Alta coach Alema Te’o, who said lineup inconsistency made getting timing down very tough.

Heading into the 2019 season, Alta has a different set of challenges: inexperience.

Alta only returns a handful of starters on both sides of the football, and some of those were part-time starters that emerged later in the season because of injury.

With a tough test in Week 1 at Skyridge, Alta will find out very quickly how the newcomers are settling into their roles.

Te’o likes the potential of the team based on what he’s seen this summer.

“Right now, we’re generally healthy. We’ve had a good offseason of workouts and training. This group coming in, we don’t have a lot of kids with experience so it’s going to be a learn as you go experience,” Te’o said.

Overall, Alta had a decent offense last year — ranking seventh in 5A at 31.1 ppg. But once the injuries started to mount the final five weeks, that averaged dipped to 21.4. If you take away the 52-0 win over a very weak Brighton team, Alta only averaged 13.8 ppg in its final four losses of the season.

Having quarterback Cinco Lucero back after a full offseason of working within the offense should make a huge difference this season.

Alta Hawks at a glance

Coach: Alema Te’o is entering his fourth year as Alta head coach after compiling an 25-11 record his first three seasons. Te’o was Woods Cross’ head coach from 2000-2004 and compiled a 7-42 record. He’s a graduate of Leone High School in American Samoa.

Te’o's comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I’m an old school guy. I feel like if it’s the playoffs, you should earn it. But it’s a system I don’t know too much about. Just from an outside just right off the bat, it doesn’t look like guys have to work hard to get into the playoffs anymore. Now that’s one train of thought, I know that. I’m sure the guys who made the decision went through some level and discussion and went through different scenarios on why this could benefit. I’m willing to give this a shot. Time will tell.”

Alta offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Riley Jensen

2018 offensive production: 31.1 ppg (7th in 5A)

— 5 returning starters

— Pro-spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Cinco Lucero (QB)

Took over as the starting QB in Week 3 last year and finished the year with 1,553 yards and 14 TDs.

— Christian Tau (OL)

One of two returning starters on the offensive line will take on an increased responsibility with this new group of O-linemen.

Returning offensive starters

Cinco Lucero (QB)

Christian Tau (OL)

Isaiah Malieitulua (OL)

Daniel Thomason (WR)

Wilson Murray (TE)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Colton Lingman (RB)

Brock Fabrizio (RB)

Ray Tuitahi (FB)

D’Andre Randolph (WR)

Te’o's comments on Cinco Lucero returning at QB after taking over in Week 3:

“He has the most experience of the guys. He stepped in and did the best he could with the situation. I was pretty pleased with how he stepped in and handle the pressure. He’s the No. 1 guy right now and a great leader on and off the field. The kids have responded well to him and his leadership. I’m excited to see how he’s able to move us down the field..”

Te’o's comments on two returning offensive lineman Christian Tau and Isaiah Malietulua:

“Those guys have started every single game for us. I pulled them both aside and let them know that I’m counting on them to glue the O-line together in terms of continuity and consistency and so far they’ve gone a good job.”

Te’o's comments on expectations from returning receiver Daniel Thomason and tight end Wilson Murray:

“Daniel is a 6-foot-4 receiver, long, runs well, is a really good athlete. He wasn’t the feature guy last year — he had a role — but when we got him the ball he made things happen. Wilson is a big, 6-foot-3, 260 kid. He runs well, blocks well. He has real nice soft hands. He came along for us at the end of the year. We had to move him up based on our injury situation. The last three games he really showed a lot of promise. Right now we expect him to step in as well and do some things.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

The overall production in the running and passing game was down for Alta last year. The coaching staff is confident that the players understand the schemes heading into fall camp and now it’s all about reps and execution. Regardless of what position it comes from, Alta needs a couple of skill position players to really step and have big seasons.

Alta defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Alema Te’o

2018 defensive production: 22.1 ppg (10th in 5A)

— 3 returning starters

— 3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Jeremy DeForest (LB)

Finished second on the team in tackles a year ago with 58 and will be another key starter at linebacker this year.

— Brock Fabrizio (S)

Is a very fast safety who finished fourth on the team in tackles last season with 44.

Returning defensive starters

Lucky Finau (LB)

Jeremy DeForest (LB)

Brock Fabrizio (S)

Defensive newcomers to watch

AJ Wooching (DL)

Wilson Murray (DL)

Christian Tau (DL)

Lawrence Falatea (LB)

Jordan Falls (LB)

Jaden Kinnersley (CB)

Cale Cromar (CB)

Te’o's comments on getting the defensive line up to speed:

“In any scheme, it comes down to discipline and executing your assignment. Coaches everywhere say do your job, it’s a matter of making sure the 11 guys on the field are doing their job at the right time to make things happen.”

Te’o's comments on returning linebacker Lucky Finau:

“We expect him to fly around and make plays. He’s got a great motor. He has the ability to come up and hit guys. We’re going to rely on him a lot to get things set up right. He’ll be the guy that lines up the defensive line, makes sure all the calls are being made. There’s a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

In the second half of last season, opponents didn’t have to work too hard to score against Alta. In its final four losses of the season, Alta was allowing 37.5 ppg. Te’o said his defense needs to be flying around the field and making plays. In the past years, Alta has had strong line play that allowed outstanding linebackers to dominate. That was missing last year and will be the key to this season.

Bottom line

Alta got off to a fast start last year, but as the injuries mounted the consistency faded and the losses piled up. With so many new starters on both sides of the ball, a fast start is unlikely this season — and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As the talented young players gain experience from week to week, the potential is there for a strong finish with momentum heading into the playoffs.

Coaches preseason Region 7 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 7 prediction: Third

Key region game: vs. Timpview, Oct. 10 (Week 9)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Skyridge, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — DESERT HILLS, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Desert Pines, Nev., 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 — OREM, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — CORNER CANYON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — MOUNTAIN RIDGE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Timpanogos, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — LEHI, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — TIMPVIEW, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Alta High School

All-time record: 281-169 (41 years)

Region championships: 12 (1984 co, 1985 co, 1988 co, 2000 co, 2003, 2005 co, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 co, 2011, 2016)

Playoff appearances: 33

Current playoff appearance streak: 22 (1997-2018)

All-time playoff record: 46-29

State championships: 4 (1983, 1988, 2007, 2008)

State championship record: 4-2

Most played rivalry: 40 meetings with Brighton dating back to 1978. Brighton leads 22-18.

Felt’s Factoids: Alta had scored in a school-record 126 straight games stretching back to 2002 before being shut out at Bellevue, Wash., in Week 4 in 2014. … Vance Bingham kicked a season record 17 field goals in 2009. In 2007, the Hawks captured the 5A crown by holding Layton to minus-9 rushing yards, the fewest since 1979 in a championship game.

...

Last five

2018 ­­­­— 6-5 (2-3 in Region 7 — 5A first round)

2017 ­­­­— 6-5 (3-2 in Region 7 — 5A quarterfinals)

2016 — 11-2 (6-1 in Region 7 — 5A semifinals)

2015 — 8-4 (4-2 in Region 7 — 4A quarterfinals)

2014 — 2-9 (2-3 in Region 3 — 5A first round)

….

Alta coaching history

2015-current — Alema Teo (31-16)

2011-2014 — Bob Stephens (25-20)

2005-2010 — Les Hamilton (60-20)

1994-2004 — Mitch Lunak (71-42)

1978-1993 — Doug Berry (94-72)

.....

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

2007 — Boo Andersen, LB

2006 — Sausan Shakerin, RB

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2016 — Josh Davis, RB

2008 — Ammon Olsen, QB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — MJ Tafisi, MLB

2017 ­­— Zach Engstrom, WR

2016 — Will Dana, QB

2016 — Zach Engstrom, WR

2016 — Hayden Harrison, TE

2016 — Chandler Dolphin, OG

2015 — Josh Davis, RB

2013 — Mack Richards, WR

2012 — Ammon Barker, WR

2011 — Ryan Jensen, DL

2009 — Jordan Brown, QB

2009 — Zach Liston, WR

2009 — Lundon Smith, OL

2009 — Beaver Ho-Ching, DL

2009 — Nick Wolford, LB

2009 — Vance Bingham, K

2008 — Parker Webster, WR

2008 — Parker Erickson, OL

2008 — Dan Adams, DL

2008 — A’I Ho-Ching, LB

2008 — Trey Phillips, DB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.