SALT LAKE CITY — “When Calls the Heart” star Jack Wagner teased the upcoming season of the Hallmark series in a new interview with Extra.

Wagner will return for the seventh season, which will be the first full season of the show without Lori Loughlin, who lost her role on the show as a result of the college admissions scandal.

Wagner told Extra there’s a lot to look forward to in season seven.

“We have some danger, we have romance, got a lot of laughs,” he said. “We don’t skip comedy, but I think it’s really about a support system that this town has, back in that day, and people resonate with that.”

Earlier this week, “When Calls the Heart” star Erin Krakow dished some new details about the season six finale of the show, too, according to the Deseret News. The sixth season of “When Calls the Heart” ended with Krakow’s character Elizabeth dancing with Lucas (Chris McNally) while giving a longing glance to Nathan (Kevin McGarry). Social media went ablaze with reactions as a result.

Krakow told Entertainment Tonight the moment is open for interpretation but it will matter in the new season.

“Open to interpretation. It was ladies’ choice. There were a lot of guys on the floor,” Krakow told Entertainment Tonight. “Maybe she picked the first one she saw, or maybe she felt more of a connection with Lucas. I don’t know. We’ll have to watch season seven and find out.”

Krakow said no man will ever replace Jack — Elizabeth’s husband, who died in season five — in Elizabeth’s eyes.

“I meant it when I said I think these romances should blossom slowly. I think we’re going to take our time with that. No one will be stepping into Jack’s footsteps right away,” she said.