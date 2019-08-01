SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli are reportedly no longer members of their sorority, according to multiple reports.

Us Weekly magazine reports that “the two siblings were kicked out of their sorority at the University of Southern California.” Both Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli still attend USC as students as an ongoing investigation continues into their knowledge of the college admissions scandal.

The unnamed source told Us Weekly that Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli were both in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority but the sorority kicked them out as a result of the scandal.

The sorority is reportedly “trying to distance themselves from the situation as much as possible,” according to the unnamed source. But the sisters are reportedly sticking together and taking everything “day by day,” the source said.

“This has strengthened their bond more than anything possibly could,” the source told Us Weekly.

Earlier this week, Bella and Olivia Jade broke their social media silence to wish their mother a happy birthday, according to CNN.

Loughlin celebrated her 55th birthday on Sunday and had a low-key celebration in the wake of the college admissions cheating scandal. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to a fake charity so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, could be team crew recruits for the University of Southern California. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty.

As a result of the scandal, Loughlin was cut from Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart.” Olivia Jade also lost a partnership with Sephora. Back in March, Olivia Jade and Bella reportedly “formally dropped out and withdrawn from USC,” according to TMZ.

But USC said in a statement that wasn’t the case, according to NBC News.

“We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled,” USC media relations specialist Ron Mackovitch said in a statement to NBC News. “USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed.”