Note: Beaver finished with an 8-4 overall record in 2018 and was third in 2A South with a 3-2 record. It lost to Grand 10-0 in the 2A semifinals.

Beaver 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

BEAVER — During a three-year stretch from 2015 to 2017 when Beaver won a pair of state football championships and finished second another year, one of its hallmarks was the ability to control the line of scrimmage with its wing-T offense.

That bread-and-butter running game was missing quite a bit last year even though Beaver still reached the semifinals and won eight games. That will happen with an undersized offensive line that features three juniors and two sophomores.

During its three-year run of excellence, Beaver only averaged 11 pass attempts per game. Last year the number spiked to 18 attempts.

“There were just a lot of little things that we weren’t good at but with all those kids getting all that experience last year, hopefully we’re going to be able to do those things. I think we can, I like what we’ve seen so far,” said Beaver coach Jon Marshall, whose team returns nine starters back on both sides of the ball.

Beaver had very few senior contributors last season which was an obvious hindrance, but now it will pay dividends, something that was obvious to the coaching staff during scrimmages this summer.

“You can definitely tell we’re in a much different spot than we were last year going into the season. We return nine starters on both sides of the ball; we've got a lot of depth. I think we have a chance to have a pretty good ball team,” Marshall said.

Despite all of that youth, Beaver still ranked second defensively in 2A a year ago, only allowing 14.5 ppg. Even in the semifinals against Grand, the Beavers only allowed 10 points. That was still 10 points too many as the offense got skunked.

The landscape in 2A football has changed significantly this season with perennial strong programs South Summit, Delta, Grand and San Juan all getting bumped out to 3A. The Beavers are now competing in the smallest classification in the state and with all that returning experience are one of the obvious favorites this season.

Beaver Beavers at a glance

Coach: Jon Marshall is entering his third season as head coach at Beaver where he’s recorded an 18-6 record the past two years. He’s a graduate of Beaver High School.

Coach Marshall comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I’m interested to see how it all shakes out. I don’t have a problem with it on its surface, it has a lot of good things to it. But I just don’t know how it’s going to work. We start out playing Canyon View which is a 4A team, and they’re going to be a really tough for us. That region they’re in with all those teams down in St. George is brutal for them, I don’t know what their RPI is going to look like, so I don’t know how much that game is going to help us. It will be interested to see how it all shakes out.”

Beaver Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Jonathan Marshall

2018 offensive production: 22.6 ppg (6th in 2A)

— 9 returning starters

— Wing-T offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Ryker Albrecht (QB)

Threw the ball for 1,244 yards last year and 10 TDs, while also leading Beaver in rushing with 757 yards and 11 TDs.

— Treyson Harris (OL)

Anchors a group that includes five returning starters on the offensive line.

Returning offensive starters

Ryker Albrecht (QB)

McCoy Smith (TE)

EJ Allred (FB)

Kaleb Barney (HB)

Treyson Harris (OL)

Cutler Edwards (OL)

Hunter Joseph (OL)

Jake Eichorn (OL)

Robert Pyles (OL)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Cort Raddon (OL)

Damon Munoz (OL)

Crayton Hollingshead (RB/WR)

Coach Marshall comments on five returning offensive lineman:

“I expect us to be a lot better. Last year, that was one of the areas we struggled in, but again you can chalk that up that we were starting three juniors and two sophomores. I feel like we look a lot better so far, kids have worked hard in the weight room and got bigger. We can already see that we’re getting better at certain things. Treyson Harris is one of our senior linemen; he’s one of our anchors and you’re going to see big things from him on both sides of the football. Another thing that’s going to help us is we’re a lot deeper at the offensive line.”

Coach Marshall comments on returning QB Ryker Albrecht:

“Ryker did a great job for us. Last year we got into some games where we had to throw the football way too much cause we like to run the ball. He was put into that spot where it’s tough. He can throw the ball really well. He’s a great runner, he’s really worked hard in the weight room, he’s got bigger. We’re excited for him. I think he’s going to have a great year. Bottom line is we can’t be asking him to throw the ball 25, 30 times a game. It’s just not what we want to be doing.”

Coach Marshall comments on depth with ball carriers:

“One of the things that’s nice about our team is we have an incredible amount of balance. We don’t have to lean on one guy for us, whether it’s Ryker, whether it’s EJ Allred — who started last year at fullback and did a great job and we’re expecting big things from him. Kaleb Barney who started at running back is also back.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Coach Marshall said the biggest key this season is without a doubt an improved running game. It was decent against lesser teams last year, but against the more physical teams in the classification its underclassmen offensive linemen got pushed around. All five of those starters are back and that returning experience along should result in an uptick in production.

Beaver Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Steve Hutchings

2018 defensive production: 14.8 ppg (2nd in 2A)

— 9 returning starters

— 4-2-5 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— McCoy Smith (DE)

Standout defensive end returns after leading Beaver last year with 84 tackles and five sacks.

— EJ Allred (LB)

Finished second on the team a year ago with 81 tackles and four sacks and returns to anchor the middle of the defense.

Returning defensive starters

McCoy Smith (DE)

EJ Allred (LB)

Bryton Langston (LB)

Crayton Hollingshead (CB)

Jarret Fairhurst (CB)

Treyson Hunter (DB)

Ryker Albrecht (LB)

Kyler Boren (DL)

Porter Albrecht (DB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Sheldon LeBaron (DE)

Alex Hollingshead (LB)

Kaleb Barney (LB)

Ryker Albrecht (LB)

Statler Wright (LB)

Turner Williams (LB)

Coach Marshall comments on McCoy Smith returning to anchor D-line:

“We’re really excited for him. He’s another kid who’s put a lot of time into the weight room. He’s a smart player. Our D-ends in our defense have to be very disciplined. We don’t just turn them loose and let them go. McCoy being a smart, intelligent kid, he fits that role for us with his size. He’s also our punter and he’s a great kicker and hopefully that’s another thing that’s going to help us. He’s being looked at as a punter by some schools.”

Coach Marshall comments on returning linebackers EJ Allred and Bryton Langston:

“Our philosophy is we have to stop the run first. Even though we play a lot of teams that run spread and want to throw the ball a lot, that’s still our philosophy. Those two guys in the middle are very important to that. They’re not very big, and last year as sophomores they sure didn’t look very big out there and they’re still maybe a little undersized, but they have a nose for the football and that’s an area I feel really good about.”

Coach Marshall comments on strong returning secondary:

“We have all our defensive backs returning. We return our safety Treyson Hunter who started as a sophomore. Crayton Hollingshead started as a sophomore at corner. Jarrett Fairhurst is our other corner and will be a senior.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Everything starts at the line of scrimmage this season. In the semifinal loss to Grand last season, the Red Devils had two 100-yard rushers. In a loss to eventual state champ South Summit early in the season, Beaver also allowed a pair of 100-yard rushers. With two returning starters on the defensive line, and much better depth that will allow for a more natural rotation, improving on last year’s run defense seems likely.

Coaches preseason 2A South straw poll: First

Deseret News 2A South prediction: First

Key Region Game: vs. Milford, Sept. 13 (Week 5)

Bottom line

When an 8-4 season is viewed as a down year, you know you’ve established yourself as one of the top football programs in the state. Realistically, there was nothing down about last year’s eight wins with virtually no seniors. Those underclassmen perhaps overachieved, and the reward of all that experience should come this season with a talented and deep squad. Beaver was going to be one of the favorites in 2A before realignment, but with the latest shakeup and the departure of some of the old top dogs in 2A, it’s hard to imagine Beaver not playing on the final day of the season with so much returning experience.

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Canyon View, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — DELTA, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — SOUTH SUMMIT, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at North Sevier, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — MILFORD, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Altamont, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — ENTERPRISE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — KANAB, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Millard, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Parowan, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Beaver High School

All-time record: 467-257-11 (79 years)

Region championships: 16 (1962, 1965 co, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1977 co, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1987, 1992 co, 1994 co, 2002 co, 2013, 2015, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 52

Current playoff appearance streak: 29 (1990-2018)

All-time playoff record: 69-41

State championships: 11 (1970, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1983, 1990, 2015, 2016)

State championship record: 11-10

Most played rivalry: 90 meetings with Kanab dating back to 1950. Beaver leads 52-38.

Felt’s Factoids: Beaver is tied with two other teams for the most shutouts in one season with 10 (1973). … Al Marshall (along with Skyline’s Roger DuPaix) won a state-high eight championship games and took the Beavers to a state-record 16 title contests. … The Beavers hold the record for most total yards gained in a game, 833, in 1965. They also have the record for fewest total yards allowed in a game, minus-56, in 1980. … Beaver Kelly Smith still holds the record for season rushing yards, 2,561, in 1979. Thane Marshall is second with 2,497 season rushing yards in 1983. … Lance White returned two blocked punts for touchdowns in one game, another state record, in 1987.

Last 5

2018 — 8-4 (3-2 in 2A South – 2A Semifinals)

2017 — 10-2 (5-0 in 2A South – 2A Championship)

2016 — 11-1 (4-1 in 2A South – 2A Champions)

2015 — 11-1 (5-0 in 2A South – 2A Champions)

2014 — 7-4 (4-2 in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

Beaver coaching history

2017-current — Jon Marshall (18-6)

2016 — Randy Hunter (11-1)

2005-2015 — Steve Hutchings (65-52)

1999-2004 — Brandon Draper (41-25)

1989-1998 — Alan Raddon (64-40)

1963-1988 — Al Marshall (218-70)

1955-1962 — Pat Lindsay (26-24)

1954 — Unknown (2-5)

1950-1953 — Lamont Thornock (11-14)

1949 — Unknown (4-3)

Deseret News MVPS the past 10 years

2016 — Dillon Smith, RB/LB

2015 — Matt Roberts, QB/FS

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — McCoy Smith, TE/DE

2018 — Preston Roberts, LB

2017 — Tyce Raddon, LB

2017 — Brody Munoz, OL

2017 — Austin Carter, OL

2017 — Walter LeBaron, TE

2017 — Porter Hollingshead, QB

2016 — Jordan Hardy, QB/SS

2016 — Tyce Raddon, RB/LB

2016 — McCoy Bergstrom, LB

2016 — Austin Carter, OL/LB

2016 — Taylor Macdonald, P

2015 — Brennon Hutchings, WR/DB

2015 — Brantson Blackburn, TE/DE

2015 — Kord Snyder, OL/DL

2015 — Keaton Fails, LB/K

2014 — Matt Roberts, QB/LB

2014 — Brantson Blackburn, TE/DE

2013 — Kasen Hutchings, QB/LB

2013 — Jesse McMullin, RB/LB

2013 — Michael Roberts, WR/DB

2013 — Bailey Bradshaw, OL/LB

2012 — Kendall White, TE/LB

2012 — Tyler Terry, OL/DL

2011 — Jeremy Brown, RB/DB

2010 — Slade Edwards, FB/LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.