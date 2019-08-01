The Safe Drinking Water Act set legal limits for contaminants in drinking water in 1974. While it’s good we have this law, the last time it was updated was 1996. Since 1996, new contaminants have since entered our drinking water. As the contaminants are relatively new, there are no legal limits for the contaminants.

Additionally, the federal limits for contaminants can still be high enough for the contaminants to be detrimental to our health and well-being.

I think it would also be prudent to replace any lead pipes that transport our water. Said lead pipes are more likely to be found in older neighborhoods. As more and more cities are finding lead in their water, it would be wise to replace the lead pipes before any catastrophic result occurs.

Without water, we cannot survive. So let’s not let water slowly and silently kill us.

Parker Stohlton

Lindon