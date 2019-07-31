Note: South Summit finished with an 11-1 overall record in 2018 and was first in 2A North with a 5-0 record. It beat Grand 50-25 in the 2A championship.

South Summit 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

KAMAS — The run-and-gun South Summit that has dominated 2A football the past two seasons will be virtually unrecognizable in 2019.

Head coach Mike Grajek stepped down in May, with assistant coach Jon Snyder taking over the program. Snyder is ditching the spread offense that’s been so effective the past couple years for his preferred triple option offense.

While on paper it seems like a dramatic shift, Snyder said it’s a similar offense to what South Summit previously ran in the two years before Grajek. This year’s seniors have experience with that offense as freshmen in 2016, which has helped with the late coaching change.

It won’t be a total philosophy switch. Snyder said he’s learned about creative ways to throw the ball in recent stints as an assistant coach at Stansbury and South Summit — things he said he wished he knew when he was a head coach at Mountain View from 2010 to 2013.

“If they’re going to load the box we’re going to do other things. We can throw,” said Snyder.

The timing of the offensive switch is realistically ideal.

South Summit’s offense led 2A in scoring last year, averaging 41.9 ppg, but nine of the 11 starters graduated. This year’s team was always going to go through a learning curve anyway; now they’re just doing so with a new offense.

Another good reason for the switch is South Summit getting bumped up to 3A.

“We’re in 3A now, the competition is a little bit different, we have to control the clock,” said Snyder.

South Summit has plenty of athletes to compete at the 3A level going forward, but it doesn’t have the same depth which will force more players to play on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Snyder said the players and coaching staff are excited for the new challenge in front of the program.

South Summit Wildcats at a glance

Coach: Jon Snyder is entering his first year as head coach at South Summit High School, having served as an assist there the past two years. He was previously a head coach at Mountain View from 2010-2013, putting together a 13-28 record during that span. He’s a graduate of Dugway High School.

South Summit Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Jon Snyder

2018 offensive production: 41.9 ppg (1st in 2A)

-- Two returning starters

-- Triple option offense

Key offensive returning starters

-- Cam Sargent (WR)

Caught 30 passes for 502 yards and four TDs last year, but his role will change this year either as quarterback or a wingback in new offense.

-- Jayce Crystal (WR)

Caught 36 passes for 372 yards and six TDs last year, but his role will change this year either as quarterback or a wingback in new offense.

Returning offensive starters

Cam Sargent (WR) – may play QB

Jayce Crystal (WR) – may play QB

Offensive newcomers to watch

Rhett Waters (OL)

Bobby Freeman (OL)

Levi Fox (OL)

Jacob Hermanson (OL)

Hunter Zenger (RB/K)

Dylan Yturralde (FB)

Kaleb Butikofer (FB)

Coach Snyder comments on new blocking requirements from offensive lineman:

“They’re excited about it 'cause they get to be more involved. They chip and they’re downfield, we’re all going and everyone is moving in this offense.”

Coach Snyder comments on QB competition:

“Cam Sargent and Jayce Crystal, I can use them anywhere. They were great receivers last year, starters. It’s going to have to play out. I like the competition, and I also like those guys knowing all the positions because they’re going to start somewhere.”

Coach Snyder comments on making the adjustment offensively to the option:

“For us it’s always the mesh, it’s the reads and if we can get up field. That’s the biggest key. I’ve been doing this for a long time, this flex bone offense, just getting that feeling between the fullback and quarterback. That’s all we do every day, a hundred times a day.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

There’s always going to be a learning curve when a team switches offenses, as no amount of practice is going to fully prepare a team for live competition. The biggest adjustment will come from the offensive linemen who are going from a lot of pass blocking to run blocking. Timing in the trenches is of the utmost importance in the triple option offense, and how quickly this group of new varsity starters picks it up will make or break the season.

South Summit Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Jamie Freeman

2018 defensive production: 14.7 ppg (1st in 2A)

-- Five returning starters

-- 4-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

-- Shaffer Myers (DE)

Was one of the main stalwarts on the defensive line last year.

-- Levi Fox (DT)

A returning starter on the defensive line, Fox will take on a larger role this year.

Returning defensive starters

Larell Fitzgerald (DE)

Shaffer Myers (DE)

Levi Fox (DT)

Bobby Freeman (NG)

Dillon Crawford (OLB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Dom Tychsen (LB)

Kayo Fitzgerald (LB)

Kaleb Butikofer (LB)

Jaxon Stowe (DB)

Dartanien Sanchez (DB)

Cam Sargent (DB)

Jayce Crystal (DB)

Coach Snyder comments on loaded returning defensive line:

“It’s been our strength. We were no slouches on the defensive line last year, we controlled the line of scrimmage. Shaffer Myers is one of the hardest working kids I’ve been around, he brings a lot of experience from last year."

Coach Snyder comments on linebacker Dillon Crawford:

“He is awesome, and he played with Hagen Miles last year. Hagen is one of the best players I’ve ever coached as far as his nose for the ball, he was just awesome. Dillon was right by him, they played side by side.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

The one area that South Summit returns some experience this season is on the defensive line where there are four returning players, so plenty of varsity snaps. That group will face more quality passing programs in 3A than in 2A, and collectively the entire defense needs to prove that it can shut down the pass.

Region 13 straw poll: Fifth

Deseret News Region 13 prediction: Fifth

Key Region Game: at Morgan, Oct. 11 (Week 9)

Bottom line

Over the past six years South Summit has reached the 2A state title game every season, claiming the title four times. As the population continues to grow around Kamas, the football program now faces a new challenge in getting bumped up to 3A. Instead of destroying region foes like Gunnison Valley, American Leadership, Millard and North Summit every Friday night, now it faces region foes like Morgan, Juan Diego, Summit Academy and Grantsville. Those programs are just as talented and likely deeper than South Summit, which creates new challenges going forward for the Wildcats.

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — MILFORD, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — NORTH SUMMIT, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Grand, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Juan Diego, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — GRANTSVILLE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Judge Memorial, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — MORGAN, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for South Summit High School

All-time record: 395-332-8 (81 years)

Region championships: 13 (1925, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1977 co, 2000, 2009 co, 2013 co, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 42

Current playoff appearance streak: 10 (2009-2018)

All-time playoff record: 57-34

State championships: 8 (1977, 1978, 1984, 1988, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018)

State championship record: 8-9

Most played rivalry: 89 meetings with North Summit dating back to 1942. North Summit leads 46-39-4.

Felt’s Factoid: Wildcat Blake Marchant set a state record for blocked kicks in a game — three — when he blocked two punts and a PAT to help the Wildcats win the 1977 Class 1A championship over Beaver. Curtis McEntire established another state record by booting 17 field goals during the 1999 season.

...

Last 5

2018 — 11-1 (5-0 in 2A North - 2A Champions)

2017 — 12-0 (5-0 in 2A North - 2A Champions)

2016 — 10-2 (4-1 in 2A North - 2A Runner-up)

2015 — 11-1 (5-1 in 2A North - 2A Runner-up)

2014 — 11-1 (6-0 in 2A North - 2A Champions)

...

South Summit coaching history

2019-current — Jon Snyder

2016-2018 — Mike Grajek (33-3)

2015 — Aaron Tillett (11-1)

2005-2014 — Jerry Parker (80-33)

1997-2005 — Garry Walker (52-55)

1995-1996 — Tom Crittenden (1-17)

1992-1994 — Jerry Parker (13-17)

1975-1991 — Tom Crittenden (113-62)

1972-1974 — Roy Ritchins (14-18)

1970-1971 — Unknown (10-8)

1969 — Doug Toole (4-4)

1967-1968 — Roy Ritchins (5-13)

1958-1966 — Unknown (25-35-1)

1952-1957 — Hue Jewkes (23-16-2)

1913-1951 — Unknown (13-58-2)

.....

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2018 — Kael Atkinson, QB

2017 — Kael Atkinson, QB

2014 — Ty Jones, QB

2013 — Colby Averett, RB/LB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Jared Dansie, WR

2018 — Braden Lundgreen, WR

2018 — Drew Howard, OL

2018 — Bruce Mitchell, DL

2018 — Hagen Miles, LB

2017 — Cole Georgi, DB

2017 — Wyatt McNeil, DL

2017 — Porter Fox, DL

2017 — Jaxon Sargent, OL

2017 — Keegan Stracher, WR

2017 — Parker Grajek, WR

2017 — Jared Dansie, RB

2016 — Nick Beasley, QB

2016 — Parker Grajek, WR/DB

2016 — Broughton Flygare, OL/DL

2016 — Jaxson Sargent, OL/LB

2016 — Trey Hatch, K

2015 — Isaac Tillett, RB/DB

2015 — Porter Fitzgerald, RB/LB

2015 — Skyler McCormick, OL/DL

2014 — Colby Averett, RB/LB

2014 — Bracken Santos, RB/LB

2014 — Isaac Tillett, RB/KR

2014 — Hunter Angel, OL/DL

2014 — Daxton Hansen, LB

2013 — Ty Jones, QB

2013 — Brad Richins, OL/DE

2013 — Hunter Angell, OL/LB

2012 — Hayden Packard, RB/DB

2012 — Jay Reidhead, RB/LB

2012 — Brad Richins, OL/DE

2011 — Bonner Mitchell, OL/DL

2011 — Lucas Rydalch, OL/DL

2010 — Parker Anderson, QB/DB

2010 — Cody Angell, OL/DL

2010 — Chance Field, OL/LB

2010 — Levi Thompson, RB/LB

2010 — Trevor Rydalch, Specialist

2009 — Judd Rydalch, TE/DE

2009 — Trevor Rydalch, Specialist

2009 — Trevor Lewis, QB

2009 — Levi Thompson, RB/LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.