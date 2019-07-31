SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to the revamped 3A classification, it’s no secret which region will be regarded as the afterthought region.

While Region 13 is loaded with title contenders and Region 14 with top teams who’ve made recent deep playoff runs, Region 12 lacks the same marquee teams.

It’s a region made up of three bottom-end teams from 3A a year ago and then three 2A teams.

Two of those 2A teams — Grand and San Juan — have historically enjoyed success in 2A but how that success translates against larger schools remains to be seen.

Even though collectively Region 12 might not be as strong, it’s a great region for those in it as they’ll compete against similar rural programs.

For projected region favorite San Juan, it was always going to have high expectations this season — regardless of the region — with a strong group of returning starters in coach Barkley Christensen’s third year at the program.

“I think this will be the most talented team in the three years I’ve coached, so I’m excited,” Christensen said. “Most of these kids have started since they were sophomores so suddenly we have some experience, and these kids have bought into building the culture of working hard. Eleven across the board — I’ve never had this many I’ve felt confident in.”

For San Juan, it starts in the trenches as it returns four starters on offense and three on defense. With additional defensive depth at linebacker and safety, it’s going to be difficult for the rest of Region 12 to keep up.

For Grand and Emery, their numbers are down and the lack of depth makes things difficult. South Sevier, meanwhile, has a new coach and is replacing many starters.

Richfield is entering its second year under coach Jason Hitchens, but much of the offense is new.

The only team that might have the same type of continuity as San Juan is Carbon, which was picked to finish last in the preseason coaches rankings after last year’s 2-8 record.

That’s OK with coach Josh Huntsman. Carbon returns the majority of its starters on both sides of the ball, and Huntsman said his players are extremely confident despite what outsiders may think.

“We have a senior class of 20. If we can keep them playing for each other, we will be hard to beat in our region. Great group of kids who play hard and don't worry about record and what others think of them,” said Huntsman.

Grand is projected to finish second slightly ahead of Richfield, which shows the level of respect the Red Devils program has because on paper, things look iffy. By the end of last season, Grand only had 28 players on the team and with another small sophomore and junior class there might only be 30 players out this year.

It’s discouraging on the one hand, but coach Dennis Wells is prepared to just keep grinding away regardless.

“We just can’t get the kids out even though we had a good season. We’re not going to have a lot of depth. We have a good freshman class, but I don’t have very many of my sophomore, junior class. I have a decent senior class,” said Wells.

Bryant Troutt is back at QB for Grand which should add some stability to the program.

Richfield’s strength will be on defense as Hitchens said the team will rely on a lot of new starters at key positions offensively. No. 1 on that list is finding a replacement for Emmitt Hafen at quarterback.

Emery is one of the unknown teams heading into the season after a 1-9 record last year. It started a bunch of sophomores last year, and now that they’re juniors they’re more physically ready to compete at the varsity level.

“They were young last year and now have a lot of experience and I think they’re excited about playing again, having a year under their belt and getting a little bit bigger in the weight room this past offseason so I’m hoping they can feel like they can hold their own a little bit more this year,” said Emery coach Jon Faimalo.

At South Sevier, John Ramage takes over as head coach after serving as defensive coordinator last year. The program hasn’t had a winning record since a 6-5 mark in 2014, but Ramage is hoping with seven starters back on offense and five on defense, this team can build on that experience and compete with the top teams in Region 12.

Deseret News projections for Region 12 football teams in 2019

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. SAN JUAN: With eight starters back on offense and seven on defense, San Juan is loaded and primed for a possible region championship. Shaw Nielson is moving from receiver to QB and he’s an intelligent player who should execute the game plan very well. Offensive line is loaded with returning starters Josh Whitehorse, Isaac Jacobs, Tyson Billsie and Elijah Lee, who should open big holes for fullback Kian Conway. Defensively, Ryan Imlay anchors things on the line while Randall Flavell and Conway will be standouts at linebacker. Big things are expected at safety from Nielson and Porter Ivins. 2018 RECORD: 6-4. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Millard 17-13 in 2A quarterfinals.

2. GRAND: The overall numbers are down for the program, but Grand has a decent amount of returning starters back as it makes the jump to 3A a year after playing for the 2A championship. Bryant Troutt returns at quarterback after rushing for 1,147 yards last year and passing for 641 more yards. Clynn Backus and Tayson Wilson are returning starters on the offensive line. Brayden Troutt is a key starter at fullback. The defense is led by Trae Meyer in the D-line and then Brayden Troutt, Brayden Cloud and Dante Wells in the secondary. 2018 RECORD: 8-4. PLAYOFFS: Lost to South Summit 50-25 in 2A championship.

3. RICHFIELD: In coach Jason Hitchens’ second year at the helm in Richfield, he’ll have a strong defense to work with that includes seven returning starters. Anchoring the group are the team’s leading two tacklers from last year, linebackers Wyatt Blackner and Kasey Giddings. Safety Brittyn Riddle also returns at safety after finishing fourth in tackles a year ago. He’s one of four returning starters in the secondary. Riddle led the Wildcats in rushing last year, and he’s got two offensive lineman back from last year to lead the way again, Lex Leany and Jake Hyatt. 2018 RECORD: 6-5. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Summit Academy 40-21 in 3A quarterfinals.

4. EMERY: Without many seniors for the second straight year, Emery will have to lean on a strong junior class, many who started as sophomores last year. Emery will have a new QB this year, but whoever gets the nod will get help from returning running back Szion Gibson and strong receivers Jaymes Bowman and Jeremy Brannon. The O-line is anchored by returning starters Braden Howard and Cove Johansen. Teagan Christman at linebacker and Riggs Griffin at safety are among the key returning starters defensively. 2018 RECORD: 1-9. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Juab 54-14 in 3A first round.

5. SOUTH SEVIER: John Ramage takes over as head coach at South Sevier. Regardless of who was going to be coaching, it was always going to be a transition year with the graduation of standout RB/LB Tyson Chisholm. This year’s team has to figure out how to replace his 1,883 yards, 23 TDs and 171 tackles. Returning starting QB Tracen Winkel helps ease that transition after throwing for over 1,100 yards last year. Bo Louder and CJ Aimes are returning starters on the offensive line. Connor Peterson will be a key player on both sides of the ball in helping replace Chisholm’s production at running back and linebacker. Brody Carter is another key returning starter defensively at safety. 2018 RECORD: 5-6. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Grand 28-21 in 2A quarterfinals.

6. CARBON: Loaded with returning starters, Carbon hopes to surprise some people this season and shed its label as perennial doormat. Ridic Migliori is a strong returning starter at running back while Braydon Barker, Anthony Madrigal, Lee Moon and Tristan Stamatakis are returning starters on the offensive line. Jaylon Dennis will take over fulltime at QB this year. Defensively, linebackers Kolby Bedke and Ryker Larsen will be counted on for big things along with Dennis at safety. 2018 RECORD: 2-8. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Richfield 45-15 in 3A first round.