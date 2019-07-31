LOGAN — They’re on opposite ends of the brackets, but so far Kerstin Fotu and Grace Summerhays have been bulldozing past their opponents at the Women’s State Amateur on an apparent collision course for the championship.

Fotu, a 19-year-old freshman-to-be at BYU, beat her two opponents by margins of 7 and 6 and 8 and 7 to advance to the semifinals, while Summerhays, a 15-year-old from Arizona who made noise in the U.S. Junior Girls Amateur last week, won her matches by 6 and 5, and 7 and 6 margins.

In other words, for those who don’t understand match play, Fotu played just 23 of her scheduled 36 holes Wednesday, while Summerhays played just 25 as they wrapped up their matches early.

Fotu, who graduated from Lone Peak High two years ago and planned to turn professional, has been attending school at Utah Valley and will play for BYU starting next month.

In her first match, Fotu jumped on Cora Mickelson early, winning the first four holes and then winning 6, 7 and 8 to take a 7-up lead. She lost No. 9, but came back to win 11 and close out the match on the 12th hole. In the afternoon, she won seven holes on the front nine against Launa Wilson and closed out the match with a par at No. 11. In all she had 10 birdies on the day.

“This is exciting,” said Fotu. “I wanted to put my expectations to get to the finals this week. It feels good because this is the furthest I’ve gotten.’’

Summerhays started the week with an uncharacteristic round of 80, but bounced back with a 71 on Tuesday to qualify for match play. She easily beat University of Wyoming golfer Cristiana Ciasca 6 and 5 in the morning and came back to beat BYU golfer Anna Kennedy, a former State Am finalist, 7 and 6 in the afternoon.

“Pretty much everything was off and I had five penalty shots,” Summerhays said about her poor start on Monday. “As the week has gone on, I’ve dialed in the shots I need and it’s been a lot better.”

Two golfers who aim to stop Fotu and Summerhays are Kyla Smith, a 20-year-old senior-to-be for the Southern Utah golf team, who just made it as the No. 12 seed. She’ll face Fotu in a 9:30 a.m. match Thursday.

Smith, who played high school golf for Desert Hills, is playing in just her second State Amateur and after not making it to match play two years ago, her main goal was to accomplish that this year.

In her first match against Carissa Graft, she jump-started her round by holeing a wedge shot from 100 yards for an eagle at No. 5 and then rolled in a long birdie putt at the next hole to go 3 up. She was 4 up after nine and closed out the match with a par at No. 13.

Smith called her morning round “the best I’ve played” as she sank several long putts in addition to eagle hole-out.

In the afternoon, she lost the first two holes to Dixie State freshman Abbey Porter, but didn’t drop another, tying the match at No. 5 and closing out the match with wins at 13, 14 and 15.

Gerner, a former Davis High standout, will be a senior at the University of Idaho this year. She said the key to her good play Wednesday was “trying to have fun” after putting too much pressure on herself recently.

In her morning match, Gerner pulled away from Westminster golfer Cassie Campos, winning four of the final five holes for a 4 and 3 victory. The morning match against former finalist, Naomi Soifua of BYU, went back and forth with neither holding more than a 1-up lead. Gerner broke through with a birdie at No. 16, then parred out to win the match 1 up.

After the two morning semifinal matches, the two winners will play an 18-hole final at approximately 1:30 p.m.

First-round results

Kerstin Fotu def. Cora Mickelson 7 & 6

Launa Wilson def. Tara Oglesby 3 & 1

Abbey Porter def. Xena Motes 1 up

Kyla Smith def. Carissa Graft 6 & 5

Naomi Soifua def. Poy Prasurtwong 3 & 1

Laura Gerner def. Cassie Campos 4 & 3

Anna Kennedy def. Taitum Beck, 20 holes

Grace Summerhays def. Cristiana Ciasca 6 & 5

Second-round results

Fotu def. Wilson 8 & 7

Smith def. Porter 4 & 3

Gerner def. Soifua 1 up

Summerhays def. Kennedy 7 & 6

Thursday semifinals

9:30 a.m. — Kerstin Fotu vs. Kyla Smith

9:40 a.m. — Laura Gerner vs. Grace Summerhays

Finals

1:30 p.m. — Fotu-Smith winner vs. Gerner-Summerhays winner