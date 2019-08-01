SALT LAKE CITY — With three new head coaches — including two who merely moved schools in Cache Valley — and a feeling of redemption across Region 11 after collectively underachieving in 2018, it should be a very exciting season at the top of the state.

A year ago, there were high expectations for a handful of teams heading into the playoffs, but Logan bowed out in the first round and neither Sky View nor Mountain Crest advanced past the quarterfinals.

For half of the programs, simply taking the next step isn’t that cut and dry.

For Sky View, former head coach Danilo Robinson left for California and replacing him is former Ridgeline coach Chris Howell. Sky View’s players are hungry to bounce back after having an undefeated season end in the quarterfinals a year ago, while Howell is hungry to get back into the playoffs as well after Ridgeline missed out last year.

His Ridgeline team was humbled 38-13 by Sky View last year, and he’s inherited a strong Bobcats team ready to defend its region title.

“When you talk to the kids and you talk to the coaches who were a part of that, they were definitely upset by the fact they didn’t play the best football when it mattered and so I think they’ve very excited to get back on the field and start competing against other teams again,” Howell said.

Logan was the region runner-up last season, but it also has a new head coach as former coach Travis Van Leeuwen left to take Howell’s vacated spot at Ridgeline.

Logan hired former Cottonwood coach Bart Bowen — a state champion O-lineman at Bear River 15 years ago — to fill its vacancy.

Van Leeuwen said it was a whirlwind month during the coaching shake-up, but he’s settling in nicely at Ridgeline and hoping for a quick turnaround like he delivered at Logan. In 2017, Logan went 2-8 and in his only season with the program last year it went 9-2.

“It’s a great group of kids, they’re really tough, they’re gritty, they work hard. They’re very disciplined, they want to win, so everything has been great, their buy-in's been great. They’re very athletic and great football players, and I feel like they grasp what we teach them very well,” said Van Leeuwen.

As for Logan, Bowen said it’s an obvious transition for the players with their third head coach in three years, but he’s been pleased with the buy-in.

“My message to them is it’s about you the kids. If you guys bond together and play together, then it doesn’t matter who your coach is, you’re playing for each other. The coach is just guiding the ship. It’s up to you guys to get your teammates invested, get to practice, learn the playbook. We’ve had a lot of success this summer, getting them to buy in. They’re already a tight-knit group of kids cause the coaches haven’t been consistent,” Bowen said.

Amid the coaching shake-up in half the region, the other half all return a good chunk of starters as they hope to contend near the top of Region 11.

Mountain Crest cracked the Deseret News 4A preseason coaches top five rankings based largely on a standout defense that includes seven returning starters — including all four linebackers.

Green Canyon reached the playoffs in its second season last year, and with six starters back on both sides of the ball coach Craig Anhder is optimistic his team can take the next step.

“It’s been an interesting transition being here and starting new, but I think we’re settling into being our own school. We’re not talking about Sky View or this or that, we’re talking about us,” Anhder said. “We’re taking steps in the right direction. I think it is time to take the next step.”

Bear River’s situation heading into the season is very unique. Almost all of its offensive starters were underclassmen at the end of last season which gives coach Chris Wise 10 returning starters on that side of the ball. Defensively there are just four starters back with a ton of question marks.

Deseret News projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. SKY VIEW: With three returning starters on offense and seven on defense, new coach Chris Howell has a strong foundation to build on. Sky View ranked third in 4A scoring defense last year (17.7 ppg) and linebackers Brigham Lewis and Jacob Zollinger, along with safeties Traeson Martindale and Zollinger, give the Bobcats plenty of returning talent. There’s depth on the D-line for a strong rotation as well. Offensively, Mason Falslev is back at QB along with offensive lineman Hunter Larsen and Evan Hall. The team must break in a new crop of running backs and receivers, but there’s options to choose from. 2018 RECORD: 10-1. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Park City 15-14 in quarterfinals.

2. MOUNTAIN CREST: A top four defense last year allowing only 18.5 ppg, the Mustangs could be even better this year with seven returning starters. Eddie Huerta and Wyatt Larsen are back on the D-line while the entire linebacking core of Hunter Schroeder, Elijah Jackson, Emilio Veater and Garren Burgess returns. Safety Camden Olsen is also back after finishing second in tackles. Offensively, Tadon Burbank is slated to take over at QB and help a team that finished 14th in 4A scoring offense. Much of the offensive load will fall on talented running backs Hunter Schroeder and Trae Fuller. 2018 RECORD: 7-5. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Orem 58-28 in quarterfinals.

3. RIDGELINE: With Travis Van Leeuwen taking over as head coach and only a couple returning starters on each side of the ball, there’s some uncertainty surrounding the Riverhawks. The strength of the offense is on the line with returning starters Andrew Hugie and Charles Nielsen. Their returning experience will be an asset to whoever ends up winning the starting QB job, Ryker Jensen or Kaden Cox. Junior Jovesa Damuni has the potential to emerge as a fantastic running back. The strength defensively is at linebacker with Cameron Dahle, Aidan Mellen and Rhett Gebert all returning starters. Noah Munk and Carter Murdock are newcomers on the D-line who could have big years. 2018 RECORD: 4-6. PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify.

4. GREEN CANYON: The Wolves are poised to build on their first playoff appearance in school history with six returning starters on both sides of the ball. QB Joe Dygert is back for his third season after throwing for 1,873 yards and 18 TDs last year. He has a pair of excellent receivers, McKay Yorgason and Jacob Lundin, to throw to and three returning starters on the O-line protecting him, Jack Radford, Blaze Christensen and Bryce Christensen. The defense is led by returning starting linebackers Tristen Reese, Carter White and Caden Peterson, along with an undersized but quick defensive line. 2018 RECORD: 4-7. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Dixie 42-21 in first round.

5. BEAR RIVER: Ren Fonnesbeck is back at quarterback after starting half the games last year and throwing for 830 yards. Chance Udy will shoulder a big load in the running game, something coach Chris Wise thinks he’s ready for especially with a strong returning offensive line that includes all five starters from the end of last year, Baxter Wise, Caeden Miller, Braden Munns, Tanner Hall and Logan Litchford. The defense is a bit more unsettled, but one area that will be a strength is Logan Fraser on the defensive line. The Bears need great production as well from returning starting safeties Maverik Skinner and Kace Jones.

6. LOGAN: With a new head coach for the third straight year, there’s some uncertainty at Logan again this year. Defense should carry this team early with a strong returning starters at linebacker and the secondary. Leading the linebackers are Andrew Thompson and Chris Shopbell, while Tyson Sauer, Isaac Larsen and Jaylen Sargent are back at secondary. Offensively, big things are expected from running back Kade Thornley who rushed for 933 yards and nine TDs last year. He’ll have three returning O-lineman plowing the way for him, Tennyson Hadfield, Brandon Willie-Perez and Ace Kennington. Ethan Wilson is the front runner to take over at QB. 2018 RECORD: 9-2. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Pine View 68-50 in first round.