PARK CITY — Park City’s season came to an end against Dixie each of the past two seasons, but the disparity in when those losses occurred has the program extremely excited about the 2019 season.

In 2017, the Miners only won four games and lost to Dixie in the 4A first round, whereas last year they won nine games and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2009 before losing to Dixie.

With nine offensive starters returning and six defensive starters, expectations are higher than they’ve been the past decade under fourth-year coach Josh Montzingo.

“Expectations are pretty high, from our own selves to the community to the football community at large. I think we’ll have more of a target on our back than we’ve had in the past. We’re not sneaking up on anyone anymore. That’s OK,” said Montzingo.

More wins usually means higher participation, and Montzingo said his players have been very engaged in the process this summer, and he expects a lot of competition for playing time.

The biggest key for Park City will be if it can close games out like it did a year ago. It went 3-1 in games decided by one possession, including playoff wins over Salem Hills (28-24) and Sky View (15-14).

The year before it finished fourth in Region 11 primarily because it went 0-3 against three teams it finished behind in the region standings despite being tied or leading at the half in all three games.

Montzingo believes a big reason for success in close games last year was the lessons learned the year before, which he’s confident will translate into this season.

“We’ll control what we can control, which is coming in prepared, making sure that we’re not the ones making mistakes and that we put the pressure on the other team for them to come up a little short should that game be tight,” said Montzingo.

Park City opens with Wasatch in Week 1, a rematch of last year’s opener, which was the only close game Park City lost last season.

Park City Miners at a glance

Coach: Josh Montzingo owns a 19-17 record in three seasons as Park City’s head coach. He’s a graduated of Edmonds Woodway High School in Washington.

Montzingo's comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I have a wait and see approach. I had something similar coaching in Nebraska before I moved here. I don’t know that it’s set up the exact same way, but I’ve been a part of it before and there were times that you liked it and times you hated it. Same could be said sometimes with the seeding for the different regions. I don’t know that there’s a good answer. I can see what they’re trying to do, and to be honest I’m not sure I’m a huge fan to start with but I’m open to the idea and it may work out great. We’re going to control what we can control. We’re going to get seeded where we’re going to get seeded, but we want to make sure we’re the best team possible at the end of the year and we’re peaking at the right time, and then it won’t matter what we’re seeded.”

Park City offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Dalton Bolger

2018 offensive production: 27.1 ppg (12th in 4A)

— 9 returning starters

— Fly offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Mark McCurdy (WR)

Was named a first-team all-state receiver last year as he hauled in 50 catches for 849 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with 344 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.

— Jack Skidmore (QB)

As a junior last year, Skidmore completed 53 percent of his passes for 1,464 yards and 20 touchdowns, and expectations are much higher with that extra year of experience.

Returning offensive starters

Jack Skidmore (QB)

Mark McCurdy (WR)

Dylan Bauer (RB)

Andrew Pederson (TE)

Coco Lukrich (OL)

John Lanigan (OL)

Jimmy Wiliams (OL)

Travis Hobbs (OL)

Nick Sylvester (OL)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Franklin Paas (FB)

Montzingo's comments on five returning starters on O-line:

“We haven’t had that since I’ve been here. We were lucky and cursed in that we had some injuries early last year, and we had to play some sophomores you wish you could just give them some more time on JV, more development time, but we just didn’t have that luxury. At the time it seems awful because they’re learning on the job which is the hardest way to do it, but the experience they gained just made us deeper last year and by the end of the year all of those guys that will start this year started at some point last year.”

Coach Montzingo comments on senior receiver Mark McCurdy:

“He’s kind of a Swiss army knife. We ran some wildcat with him last year cause he can devastate from the running position taking the direct snap, he can throw the ball being the quarterback as a sophomore for us. Last year in his first year at receiver, you really saw what makes him even more special. He’s hard to cover; there aren’t many corners that can stay with him very long. We got deep in the playoffs and you see a bracket of two or three guys, well that opens up some other places. We didn’t always do the best job of exploiting, but at the same time at times it did make a huge difference.

Montzingo's comments on returning starter QB Jack Skidmore:

“You could see the growth in him last year, and after about game three he was able to throw with a lot more consistency. He was a weapon for us. He spread the ball around but he obviously had a good connection with Mark, which as they develop timing and rythmn and knowing where each other are they’re only going to get better. I expect him to do a great job for us. He’s a leader, he’s going to lead the right way. He’s going to prepare. He’s a very intelligent young man. It’s like have a coach on the field. We’re excited and blessed to have him back as a senior.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Park City made most of its headlines last year through the air with all-state receiver Mark McCurdy, but balance in the running game with returning starter Dylan Bauer and projected starting fullback Franklin Paas will be key. Bauer rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last year, and with an experienced offensive line blocking for him there’s no reason he shouldn’t eclipse that mark this year.

Park City defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Cody Gardner

2018 defensive production: 19.7 ppg (6th in 4A)

— 6 returning starters

— 3-5-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Coco Lukrich (DL)

Voted the top defensive player in Region 11 last year as a sophomore as he finished with 22 tackles and 5.5 sacks, and earlier this summer he picked up his first college scholarship offer from Utah State.

— Chase Johansen (MLB)

Led the Miners in tackles last year with 74 and the middle linebacker will be at the center of the defense once again.

Returning defensive starters

Chase Johansen (MLB)

Grant Warner (MLB)

Brady Baumann (OLB)

Paul Baynes (FS)

Coco Lukrich (DE)

Nicky Krause (DL)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Seth Warner (CB)

Raymond Rivera (LB)

Kirby Baynes (CB)

Carver Rodman (DL)

Montzingo's comments on strong defensive line:

“The strength of our defense is probably our D-line, we have Coco Lukrich there who is both sides of the ball our best lineman, one of the best in the region last year and has an offer to Utah State recently. Physically he’s different than most the guys we have, but at the same time he has a high motor and we have two or three guys that while they don’t have the same physical size as him they’re motors are high, they play with extreme confidence, they know the system, so they’re going to bring some stability there

Montzingo's comments on returning starting LB Chase Johansen:

“This is his second full year at linebacker. You could see him grow last year into the roll and really take off halfway through. I think getting a running start and knowing what he’s expected to do this year and understanding reads you’re going to see him unleashed. He’s a big body that can really fly around.”

Montzingo's comments on lone returning starter in the secondary, Paul Baynes:

“He’s the quarterback of our defense, he’s the heart and soul. He’s the one that gets us all in the right situations, gets the right checks. Coach Gardner works with him every week in knowing what formation is coming and he’s going to make sure we’re getting into the right check at the right time. It takes a special athlete to be able to do that, and mentally he’s up to the task he’s played since he was a sophomore so he has a lot of varsity experience.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Park City returns great experience on the line and at linebacker, but the secondary is where there are question marks with just one returning starter. It shouldn’t be an issue throughout most of region play as most of the teams prefer to run the football, but in the playoffs most of the state title contenders are spread teams that will challenge any secondary.

Coaches preseason Region 10 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 10 prediction: First

Key region game: vs. Stansbury, Sept. 20 (Week 6)

Bottom line

Park City hasn’t had to deal with lofty expectations for quite a while, and success will depend on this squad handles the extra pressure. If last year’s five-game winning streak that came after a 20-point loss to Stansbury is any indicator, this team is a resilient bunch that is the Region 10 favorites heading into the season.

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — WASATCH, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Juan Diego, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — WEST, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — UINTAH, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Ogden, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — STANSBURY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — BEN LOMOND, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — at Tooele, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — CEDAR VALLEY, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Park City High School

All-time record: 425-446-23 (111 years)

Region championships: 24 (1932, 1933, 1934, 1936, 1938, 1941, 1945, 1961, 1969 co, 1980, 1981, 1982 co, 1983 co, 1987, 1988, 1991 co, 2001 co, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 43

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 30-43

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-5

Most played rivalry: 92 meetings with North Summit dating back to 1926. North Summit leads 47-42-3. Last met in 2004.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Park City, which began its football program in 1901, is the third-oldest in Utah following West (1893) and Ogden (1898). … Park City holds the season rushing yards record of 4,923 set in 2009.

Last five

2018 — 9-4 (4-1 in Region 11 — 4A semifinals)

2017 — 4-7 (2-3 in Region 11 — 4A first round)

2016 — 6-6 (3-4 in 3AA North — 3A quarterfinals)

2015 — 5-6 (2-4 in 3AA North — 3A first round)

2014 — 2-9 (1-5 in 3AA North — missed playoffs)

Park City coaching history

2016-current — Josh Montzingo (19-17)

2013-2015 — Mike Shepherd (10-22)

2010-2012 — Kai Smalley (10-21)

2005-2009 — Brandon Matich (39-18)

1998-2004 — Mike Shepherd (53-28)

1995-1997 — Paul Tomasiewisz (6-22)

1994 — Gary Anderson (3-7)

1993 — Randy Schreiter (0-8)

1978-1992 — Robert Burns (101-53)

1977 — Rich Groth (1-7)

1976 — Steve Leatham (0-8)

1972-1975 — Unknown (8-30)

1971 — Wayne Carlson (3-2-4)

1968-1970 — Unknown (12-14-1)

1967 — Ed Severance (3-5)

1966 — Elliott Jordan (4-4)

1962-1965 — Gary Knudsen (6-25-1)

1958-1961 — Jack Woodbury (11-17-1)

1957 — Bill Bell (1-5)

1956 — Dave Germann (0-6-1)

1953-1955 — Jack Adamson (4-18-1)

1951-1952 — Ralph Peterson (4-11)

1946 -1950 — Unknown (21-15-4)

1945 — Mark Reeves (6-3-1)

1943-1944 — Unknown (9-6)

1937-1942 — Max Warner (27-14-1)

1935 -1936 — Pete Carltson (9-2)

1934 — Grey M. Lusty (4-1-2)

1933 — Robert Bailey (5-1)

1932 — Bob Birbeck (5-0-1)

1925-1931 — Unknown (15-22-4)

1924 — Floyd Romney (3-2)

1901-1923 — Unknown (23-28-2)

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2009 — Dylan Chynoweth, RB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Mark McCurdy, WR

2018 — Chase Johansen, LB

2016 — Collin Zur, WR

2016 — Tyler Shea, TE

2014 — Ian Moritz, DB

2011 — Jono Schettler, WR

2010 — Paul Flake, QB

2010 — Jake Adams, DL

2010 — Jono Schettler, WR

2009 — Scott Adams, OL/DL

2009 — Erik Walker, QB/FS

2009 — Cash Knight, OL

