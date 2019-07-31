Through Sunday, the aquarium will host a variety of activities, including shark trainings, shark dive talks and shark-themed games where guests learn how sharks play an important role in ocean ecosystems. There is also a selfie station, collectible shark trading cards and a drawing to win a shark backpack filled with prizes. The aquarium is located at 12033 Lone Peak Parkway. Tickets are $19.95 for adults; $16.95 for senior citizens and teenagers ages 13 to 17; and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 12. Children 2 and under get in free.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.