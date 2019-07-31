Note: Provo finished with a 4-6 overall record in 2018 and was second in Region 8 with a 3-2 record. It lost to Viewmont 17-14 in the 5A first round.

PROVO — It's taken some time, but Provo has arrived at the point where opposing coaches are serving a lot of notice. Mired with low numbers and scant success for many years, the Bulldogs enter the 2019 season with good promise while mentioned widely as the favorite to win Region 8.

"This is the first year that we've had good numbers at all positions and we're coming off of two years making the playoffs," said Provo coach Tony McGeary. "We still don't have great depth here, but we've made good strides every year, I feel, and we hope to take that next step this year."

McGeary is in his sixth year coaching at Provo and very much built the program from the ground up. Doing as much hasn't been easy, but with a rebuild of the school coupled with substantial improvements players have been served notice within the Provo school boundaries.

"It all helps. No question," McGeary said. "Players like our new facilities, sure, but more than anything it's the success those players have shown you can have here. We're not where we want to be yet, but you're seeing improvements and players are as well."

The natural next step for the Bulldogs is to not just make the playoffs, but to make a good run. The past two seasons have seen Provo take losses in the first round that very much could have gone either way, a fact players are determined to turn around.

"It's frustrating getting as close as we have, sure, and kids know that we need to have just a bit more at the end to change those results," McGeary said. "So that experience should help us, I think, and I feel our guys have worked hard all offseason to not just get to the playoffs, but to make a good run after we get there."

As far as Region 8 play goes, McGeary shies away from the notion of being tabbed the favorite.

"There's so many great teams in this region starting with Springville and all the great things coaches do down there with that program," McGeary said. "Every team is going to be tough and I really like the competition. All the coaches in this region know and respect one another, so I think it's going to make for some exciting play."

Provo Bulldogs at a glance

Coach: Tony McGeary is in his sixth year at Provo and has a 27-26 record for the Bulldogs. He previously coached at Lone Peak.

McGeary's comments about the new UHSAA RPI:

"My philosophy on that is that I like the old system better. I get why they're doing it, but I'm not sure it's going to be for the best. It's going to be interesting to see how it works out. We're all interested to see how all works out, but my biggest thing is it doesn't seem right that even if you win your region that you may then be given a lower seed. But we'll see how it looks at the end of the year."

Provo offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Tony McGeary

2018 offensive production: 27.3 ppg (13th in 5A)

— Six returning starters

— Spread

Key offensive returning starters

Luke Haslem (QB): Threw for 2,248 yards a year ago with 19 touchdowns. McGeary believes Haslem has worked hard through the offseason to go out with his best season yet.

Ryan Harward (WR/RB): Harward was used all over the field last season and finished with 262 yards rushing and 624 yards receiving on 47 catches. Coaches intend on using him in a similar fashion this season.

Returning offensive starters

Jake Halona (OL)

Carson Kassel (OL)

Sione Fungalei (OL)

Luke Haslem (QB)

Ryan Harward (WR/RB)

Mason Cobb (TE)

Newcomers to watch

Dallin Havea (RB)

Taylor Heiner (WR)

James Tomasi (OL)

Jaemen Cobb (OL)

McGeary's comments on his running backs:

"We lost Drason Havea for the year due to injury, so that's a real tough blow for us, but we like his brother stepping up and have some guys filling in that can get the job done."

McGeary's comments on the offensive line:

"We have a lot of guys returning with experience and have better size there than we've had. So that unit we feel is going to be real productive for us and should help everyone around them get better."

McGeary's comments on Ryan Harward:

"He's really our Swiss Army knife-type guy on offense with what he can do. He's so versatile and is just a guy who knows how to make plays."

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

All the parts are in place for Provo to pose an improved offense from a season ago despite the loss of Drason Havea. Haslem proved an effective quarterback throughout 2018 and should see marked improvement given his experienced offensive line and the return of his primary playmaker in Ryan Harward.

Provo defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Abe Poduska

2018 defensive production: 27.5 ppg (17th in 5A)

— Seven returning starters

— 4-3/3-4

Key returning starters

Mason Cobb (LB): Cobb is one of the top linebacker prospects in the state and led Provo with 88 tackles a year ago.

James Tomasi (DL): Tomasi will anchor the Bulldogs' defensive line and is someone McGeary believes has made great strides this offseason.

Defensive returning starters

James Tomasi (DL)

Jaemen Cobb (DL)

Bryson Taukeiaho (DL)

Mason Cobb (LB)

Sione Tuha (LB)

Ryan Harward (DB)

Taylor Heiner (CB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Ryder MacGillivray (DB)

Dallin Havea (DB)

McGeary's comments on his linebackers:

"Mason Cobb is our best college prospect here and he's just a hammer for us at linebacker. And then Sione Tuha is a guy who was hurt for a lot of last year, but is a guy who will really solidify the edge for us."

McGeary on his defensive line:

"We like our defensive line a lot. We have some guys play both ways and believe we'll have solid guys in the middle and then some good talent on the outside to make a real good front."

Bottom line

Provo has all the key parts coming back and should be right there for the top spot in Region 8 should it prove healthy. Yes, the Bulldogs have their best overall numbers to date, but are still a bit thin relative to other 5A programs. Look for Provo to not only make the playoffs again, but perhaps legitimately compete for a spot in the semifinal round played at Rice-Eccles Stadium should it remain healthy throughout the year.

Coaches Region 8 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 8 prediction: First

Key region game: Sept. 13 at Springville

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — LOGAN, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — WESTLAKE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Timpview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — SPANISH FORK, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Springville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Lehi, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Wasatch, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Salem Hills, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — MAPLE MOUNTAIN, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — PAYSON, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Provo High School

All-time record: 444-455-26 (104 years)

Region championships: 23 (1923, 1924, 1927, 1930, 1931, 1934, 1940, 1941, 1944, 1945, 1955, 1958, 1965, 1972, 1973 co, 1976 co, 1979, 1981, 1982 co, 1986 co, 1987, 1988 co, 2005 co)

Playoff appearances: 43

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 30-42

State championships: 1 (1982)

State championship record: 1-5

Most played rivalry: 76 meetings with Springville dating back to 1908. Provo leads 43-29-4.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Provo took part in the longest game in state history, a seven-overtime game in 1982. Provo ended up beating Pleasant Grove 51-44. ... Bulldog Roger Gourley is one of only two players to return a punt for 100 yards (1972). (Since 1974, kick and punt returns from the end zone haven’t been allowed.)

Last 5

2018 — 4-6 (3-2 in Region 8 – 5A First round)

2017 — 5-6 (2-3 in Region 8 – 5A First round)

2016 — 7-5 (4-3 in Region 7 – 4A First round)

2015 — 8-3 (5-1 in Region 7 – 4A First round)

2014 — 3-8 (0-6 in Region 8 – Missed playoffs)

Provo coaching history

2014-current — Tony McGeary (27-27)

2012-2013 — Cody Mallory (1-19)

2008-2011 — Saia Pope (18-24)

2004-2007 — Clint Christiansen (21-22)

1999-2003 — Frank Henderson (17-37)

1995-1998 — David Mills (9-28)

1993-1994 — Ed Larson (6-12)

1992 — Jess Christensen (4-5)

1991 — Duane Johnson (5-4)

1979-1990 — Frank Henderson (88-42)

1977-1978 — Gary Roylance (6-12)

1976 — Paul Gillespie (10-2)

1973-1975 — Jack Branin (12-15)

1972 — Bry Lake (10-3)

1954-1971 — Dick Hill (81-71-6)

1943-1953 — Max Warner (39-51-6)

1942 — Glen Simmons (3-2-1)

1939-1941 — Griffith Kimball (16-9-2)

1936-1938 — Unknown (8-13-3)

1923-1935 — Glen Simmons (49-39-7)

1908-1922 – Unknown (14-17)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Mason Cobb, MLB

2017 — Kelton Bertagnini, TE

2016 — Ty Jones, WR

2016 — Tevita Ika, ATH

2015 — Ty Jones, WR

2009 — Likio Pope, OL

2009 — Maka Unufe, Specialist

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.