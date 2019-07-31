SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah economist expressed optimism about the potential impact of the first interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve in over a decade.

The Fed cut its key interest rate Wednesday in an effort to counter threats ranging from uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump's trade wars to chronically low inflation and a dim global outlook.

"This new model the president has for using tariffs for any purpose whatsoever to punish certain behaviors is really wreaking havoc with the economy," said Jeff Stegall, professor of economics of the John B. Goddard School of Business and Economics at Weber State University. "Of course, when other countries see us put tariffs on them, their natural reaction is to put tariffs on us."

He called the administration's tariff policy "a bad idea" said their use could have negative impacts long term and they only added to the current upheaval occurring in the global economy.

"Trump's random use of tariffs and Brexit both have this huge amount of uncertainty associated with them because we don't know what's going to happen with Brexit and we don't know what's going to happen next with American economic trade policy or what the foreign responses are going to be," Steagall said.

He said the uncertainty deters investment from business and discourages economic growth. He added that the Fed lowering its primary borrowing rate could be a signal to the president of the bank's anxiety about the administration's economic trade policies.

Locally, he said the impact of the interest cut could be an incentive to Utah businesses to expand by lowering the overall cost of borrowing.

"If you were on the fence on (whether) to grow your business and taking out a business loan to do that, you might shift from waiting to do so to (moving forward)," he said. "Money is cheaper for everybody if the interest rate goes down."

Steagall added that consumers may also be more likely to make bigger purchases like cars or appliances with interest rates at lower levels, which would have a positive impact on the economy.

The central bank reduced its benchmark rate by a quarter point to a range of 2% to 2.25%. It was the first rate cut since December 2008 during the depths of the Great Recession, when the Fed slashed its rate to a record low near zero and kept it there until 2015. The economy is far healthier now despite risks to what's become the longest expansion on record.

Compared with when the Fed previously cut rates more than a decade ago, the economy is now solid by most measures, if not spectacular. Consumers are spending. Unemployment is close to a half-century low. A recession hardly seems imminent.

Yet the Fed under Powell has signaled that rising economic pressures, notably from Trump's trade wars and from weakness in Europe, Asia and elsewhere, have become a cause for concern. So has an inflation rate that remains stubbornly below the Fed's 2 percent target level.

So the Fed has decided that a rate cut now — and possibly one or more additional cuts to follow — could provide a kind of insurance policy against an economic downturn. The idea is that lowering its key short-term rate could encourage borrowing and spending and energize growth. Wall Street has welcomed that prospect with a stock market rally since the start of the year.

Contributing: Associated Press