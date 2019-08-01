SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s screen test for the first “Star Wars” recently surfaced, and the actor behind Luke Skywalker has offered some insight into the screen test.

The black-and-white video clip posted to Twitter shows Ford and Hamill trading lines about the destruction of Alderaan. While Ford’s portrayal is pretty similar to his iconic Han Solo performance, Hamill’s portrayal as Luke is a little more duplicitous than usual.

My screen-test for @starwars w/ Harrison on the 1st day I ever met him. Neither 1 of us had read the script at this point, only this 1 scene. I asked George what kind of movie it was-"Let's just do it, we'll talk about that later" We never did talk about it later-we just did it. https://t.co/e7cHWoLmJk — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 28, 2019

Hamill retweeted the video and wrote that the screen test shows the first time he met Ford. He also confirmed that the two actors hadn’t read George Lucas’ script before testing for the roles.

"I asked George what kind of movie it was - (he said) 'Let's just do it, we'll talk about that later.' We never did talk about it later - we just did it,” Hamill wrote.

Hamill later shared an article from HuffPost about the screen test and shared his favorite line from the clip — a moment when Ford says, “I’m beginning to not like you.”

Uproxxreports the scene in the screen test was taken from a rough draft of Lucas’ original “Star Wars” script, which was notably different from the final project. According to Kotaku, the script was eventually adapted into a comic book by Dark Horse and features wildly different versions of familiar characters.

A “Star Wars” Fandom wiki page for the rough draft indicates now-familiar concepts saved for the prequels — like Anakin Skywalker, Utapau and the Sith — appear in the original screenplay. Totally new characters include Kane Starkiller, a Jedi and Valorum, a Sith Knight serving Darth Vader. Chancellor Finis Valorum eventually became a character. And Starkiller became the name of a major base in "The Force Awakens," too.

A YouTube trailer for Dark Horse’s adaptation also shows Luke Skywalker as an older warrior and Han Solo as a green-skinned alien with no nose.

Of course, Lucas ended up revising the draft, leading to the iconic “Star Wars” Skywalker saga, which is set to conclude on Dec. 20 with “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker,” the Deseret News reports.