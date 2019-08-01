SALT LAKE CITY — Nine years after pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley, The Deseret Fair was established to display homemade and homegrown products. That tradition continues today as ribbons are handed out for animals of all sizes, handicrafts and food. The winning entries at the county fairs advance to the Utah State Fair that will be held in September.

Leading up to the Utah State Fair in the fall are more than 20 county fairs throughout the Beehive State. Many events are free but check the website for prices to ticketed events.

BEAVER COUNTY

“Country Nights and Carnival Lights,” Aug. 21-24, Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Highway 21, Minersville (435-438-7688 or beavercountyfair.com)

BOX ELDER COUNTY

“Stirrup Some Fun,” Aug. 17-24, Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton (435-695-2551 or boxeldercounty.org/fair)

CACHE COUNTY

Washington County Fair of Utah Children pet a baby horse at the Washington County Fair in Utah. This year's fair will be Aug. 7-10 in Hurricane.

“All is Fair in Love and Rodeo,” Aug. 8-10, Fairgrounds, 450 S. 500 West, Logan (435-554-8573 or cachecounty.org/fair)

CARBON COUNTY

“All American Fair,” Aug.8-10, Fairgrounds, 450 S. Fairgrounds Way, Price (435-636-3702 or facebook.com/CarbonCountyFairgrounds)

DAVIS COUNTY

“Where Heroes Unite,” Aug. 14-17, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington (801-451-4080 or daviscountyutah.gov/fair)

DUCHESNE COUNTY

“Striking It Rich Out West,” Aug. 5-10, Centennial Event Center, 60 W. 400 South, Duchesne (435-738-1100 or duchesnecountyfair.com)

EMERY COUNTY

“Cowboy Boots and Country Roots,” July 31-Aug. 3, Recreation District, 75 S. 400 East, Castle Dale (435-749-2574 or emerycountyfair.com)

GARFIELD COUNTY

Garfield County Fair, Aug. 13-17, Fairgrounds, 725 N. Main, Panguitch (435-616-2282 or panguitch.com)

IRON COUNTY

Utah State University, Salt Lake County Extension Sewed items will be on display at the Salt Lake County Fair. The Salt Lake County Fair will be Aug. 8-10 in South Jordan.

“The Wild, Wild West,” Aug. 29-Sept. 2, Fairgrounds, 471 E. 40 South, Parowan (435-477-8380 or ironcountyfair.net)

JUAB COUNTY

“Hometown Showdown,” Aug. 3-10, Fairgrounds, 400 W. Center, Nephi (435-623-3454 or juabcountyfair.com)

KANE COUNTY

“Red, White and Blue — This Fair’s For You,” Aug. 3-10, North Events Center, 475 N. State, Orderville (thekanecountyfair.com)

MILLARD COUNTY

“Leap Into the Fair — We’re Making a Big Splash,” Aug. 7-10, Fairgrounds, 187 S. Manzanita Ave., Delta (435-979-3966 or millardcounty.com)

MORGAN COUNTY

“Small Town Throwdown,” July 27-Aug. 3, Fairgrounds, 750 E. Como Springs Road, Morgan (801-821-7125 or morgancountyfair.org)

PIUTE COUNTY

Butch Cassidy Days and Fair, July 26-Aug. 3, Junction Arena, 100 North 200 West, Junction (435-577-2978 or butchcassidydays.com)

RICH COUNTY

“A Rich Love a Fair,” Aug. 12-17, Fairgrounds, 1st East and Park Street, Randolph (facebook.com/RichCountyFairandRodeo)

SALT LAKE COUNTY

“Family FarmFest,” Aug. 8-10, Salt Lake County Equestrian Park and Fairgrounds, 11400 S. 2200 West, South Jordan (385-468-4841 or slcountyfair.com)

Qiling Wang, Deseret News Visitors take the giant stride ride on opening day of the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept., 6, 2018.

SAN JUAN COUNTY

“Small Town Feel, Big Time Fun,” Aug. 3-10, Fairgrounds, Highway 491, Monticello (sanjuancountyfair.com)

SANPETE COUNTY

“Bigger, Better, Bluer,” Aug. 17-26, Fairgrounds, 64 W. 500 North, Manti (sanpetecountyfair.net)

SEVIER COUNTY

“Home Grown Fun,” Aug. 5-10, Fairgrounds, 410 E. 200 South, Richfield (sevierutah.net)

SUMMIT COUNTY

Summit County Fair, Aug. 5-10, Fairgrounds, 202 E. Park Road, Coalville (435-336-3249 or summitcountyfair.org)

TOOELE COUNTY

“Red, White and Moo,” Aug. 1-3, Deseret Peak Complex, 2930 W. Highway 112, Tooele (435-843-4003 or tooelefair.com)

UTAH COUNTY

“Fair Fever,” Aug. 14-17, Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main, Spanish Fork (801-851-2116 or utahcountyfair.org)

WASATCH COUNTY

Wasatch County Fair, July 26-Aug. 3, Wasatch County Event Complex, 415 S. Southfield Road, Heber City (435-657-3240 or wasatchcountyfair.com)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Washington County Fair, Aug. 7-10, Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane (435-652-5899 or washcofair.net)

Qiling Wang, Deseret News JR Boyer, 12, left, and Jaxon Winters, 13, scream on their swinging ship ride on opening day of the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept., 6, 2018.

WAYNE COUNTY

“Celebrating Wayne County Heritage,” Aug. 12-17, Fairgrounds, State Route 24, Loa (435-836-2765 or waynecountyutah.org)

WEBER COUNTY

“Come Home,” Aug. 7-10, Fairgrounds, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden (801-399-8799 or webercountyfair.org)

THE GREAT UTAH STATE FAIR

Sept. 5-15, Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $6 on Thursday, Sept. 5; $10 for adults, $8 for youth ages 6-12 and seniors, free for children ages 5 and younger (801-538-8400 or utahstatefair.com)

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to features@deseretnews.com.