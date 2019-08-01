SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo have declared a winner in a fictional fight between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

According to the director’s commentary for the superhero epic, Captain Marvel would likely come out on top.

ComicBook.com reports the directors say Carol Danvers “dimensionalizes” the other Avengers just from a sheer strength and ability standpoint. Joe Russo points to her willingness to go after Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the beginning of the film, despite knowing he may still have the Infinity Gauntlet, which allowed the villain to erase half of all life in the universe.

“She is as powerful, if not more powerful than Thor, and you suddenly have hope again,” Joe Russo said. “Because they all know what happened at the end of the last movie, (Thanos) walked through them like they were paper."

“Captain Marvel” revealed Carol Danvers received her energy manipulation powers from an experimental Tesseract-powered spaceflight engine, according to ScreenRant. “Avengers: Infinity War” later revealed the Tesseract contains the Space Infinity Stone, meaning Danvers natively holds some of the power granted to Thanos through the Infinity Gauntlet.

“Endgame” also shows exactly how powerful humans infused with even one Infinity Stone’s power can be — Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who wields reality-bending magic from the Reality Stone, is able to hold her own against Thanos, who defeats both Thor and Hulk in “Infinity War," GameSpot notes.

Later, Captain Marvel is also capable of sparring with Thanos, who is wearing the fully powered Infinity Gauntlet, after destroying his massive battleship.

MovieWebalso reports that the directors’ commentary reveals how Captain Marvel found Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) stranded in space. Joe Russo confirmed that after meeting the earthbound Avengers, she likely used a tracking beacon to find Iron Man.

"The missing narrative, of course, is that she came to Earth, met the Avengers, was brought up to speed on what was happening, and there's some sort of homing beacon on that ship that she tracks and brings the two of them back to Earth,” the director said.

“Avengers: Endgame” is currently available for purchase on digital platforms.