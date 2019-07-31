SALT LAKE CITY — Two juveniles were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The boys, believed to be teenagers, were outside a house near 1070 N. Catherine Street (1440 West) about 2 p.m. when they were shot, said Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff. It was not immediately known if the boys had any connection to the house they were in front of.

Both boys were taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.