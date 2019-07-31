SALT LAKE CITY — Melissa Joan Hart recently spoke with People magazine about the college admissions scandal that broke earlier this year.

Hart, who starred in such ‘90s television series as “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” and “Clarissa Explains It All,” told People Now in a recent interview that she doubts Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — two of the biggest names in the college admissions scandal — knew what they were doing.

She said she doubts Huffman and Loughlin knew the severity of their actions, too.

“I don’t understand it, to be honest,” Hart told People Now. “The only benefit of the doubt that I would like to give them is that maybe they didn’t really — and maybe it’ll come out in the court case — but maybe they didn’t understand?

“If you’re trying to do something to help your child get ahead and someone has a legit business of helping kids get into college, maybe. … Did he explain, ‘Maybe you could go to prison if we do this?’” she said, according to People Now.

But Hart admitted she’s not friends with either Loughlin or Huffman, according to Today.com. She’s also not a legal expert.

Still, Hart said she views the situation from a parent’s perspective.

“I don’t want to say that they’re terrible people, because I don’t know. It’s illegal and they shouldn’t have done it, and now they know better,” she finished. “Now we all know, right? We’ll all learn from that lesson.”