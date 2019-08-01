SALT LAKE CITY — Melissa Joan Hart says she’s feeling emotional and relieved after a brief health scare, according to USA Today.

Hart, who starred in the ‘90s television hits “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” and “Clarissa Explains It All,” posted an Instagram video in which she explained she had recently been through a health scare involving a mammogram.

“Just wanted to share my little journey of emotion this afternoon!!” Hart wrote in the caption of her video. “All is good but just feeling vulnerable today especially. Reminder to all women over 35- get your mammogram!!”

In the video, she said she felt “really emotional.”

“... I just had a mammogram last week, and they called me back in for another round of tests, so it was a little nerve-wracking,” she said, “But everything’s good, it’s all clear. I’m glad I did what I had to do, listened to the doctors. So, so far, so good.”

She said she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, are going on an African mission trip. She said she will leave her two of her children behind for the mission.

”There’s a lot going on, and just thinking about all those people out there that go through these kinds of struggles, and you just get nervous. I’m just praying for everybody out there that goes through these things, and I just feel like I just wanted to share that with you guys.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0jK2_fByVI/?utm_source=ig_embed

Hart previously made the news in recent weeks for sharing her opinions on the college admissions scandal, according to People Now. She said she doubts Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, two of the celebrities involved in the scandal, knew they did anything wrong.

She said she doubts Loughlin and Huffman weren’t made aware of what their actions meant, according to Fox News.

“I don’t understand it, to be honest,” Hart told People Now. “The only benefit of the doubt that I would like to give them is that maybe they didn’t really - and maybe it’ll come out in the court case - but maybe they didn’t understand?”