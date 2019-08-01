SALT LAKE CITY — A Southwest Airlines passenger was startled on Monday when she saw a flight attendant who had crawled up inside an overhead bin, according to the Ledger-Enquirer.

A newly-released video shows the flight attendant crunched up inside the overhead bin. The passenger turns to look at her and jumps in surprise.

The flight was traveling from Nashville International Airport, according to the Miami Herald.

Southwest has not released a statement about the incident yet.

Believe it or not, this has happened before. Back in February, a flight attendant climbed into an overhead bin and snapped a photo during her first day at work, according to the Dallas News.