SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Swift will welcome herself back to New York for her next concert.

Swift appeared on “Good Morning America” Wednesday through a video message to announce that she will perform on the show live from Central Park on Aug. 22 to celebrate the release of her new album, “Lover.”

No ticket information has been released yet.

Swift has appeared on “GMA” in the past, according to USA Today. She showed off some of her favorite locations in Nashville for the show back in April. She also performed in Times Square when she released her “1989” album back in 2014.

Swift has already played a few live shows in anticipation of her new album, “Lover.” Most recently, she performed in New York City for Amazon’s Prime Day concert.

“Lover” will drop on Aug. 23, the day after her "GMA" performance.