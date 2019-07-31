SALT LAKE CITY — Whitney Cummings, the showrunner for ABC’s “Roseanne” reboot, recently revealed in a new interview with The Daily Beast why she left the show.

And it didn’t have to do with Roseanne Barr’s controversy.

“It made a lot of sense at the time,” she said, according to The Daily Beast.

In fact, Cummings said she left the show before ABC fired Barrfor her racist tweets against former President Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. ABC not only fired Barr from “Roseanne,” but the network rebranded the show into a spinoff called “The Conners,” which will have a new season in the fall, according to the Deseret News.

However, Cummings said she encouraged Barr to leave Twitter before the controversy broke.

“I wanted her to get off Twitter,” she said. “I felt like it was going to come to a head. It was like whack-a-mole.”

Now, Cummings will watch “The Conners” from the sidelines. The show is expected to premiere on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC, according to the Deseret News (via Deadline).