SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mitt Romney touched off a Twitter fight with White House hopeful Bernie Sanders after musing about the Vermont senator's anger after the second Democratic presidential primary debate.

"Asked why @BernieSanders is so angry, the answer is simple: 28 years in Congress and never able to pass even a scintilla of his socialist agenda. All hat, no cattle," the Utah Republican and former presidential nominee tweeted Wednesday.

Sanders took a jab at Romney and President Donald Trump in response.

"I'm angry because multi-millionaires like you and Trump have rigged our economy at the middle class' expense. I'm angry because millions are living paycheck to paycheck. I'm angry because 34 million Americans are uninsured. Why doesn't that anger you?" Sanders tweeted.

Romney replied with, "Nice try, but socialism isn’t the answer. If it was, maybe Bernie would have something to show for his 3 decades in Congress #AllHatNoCattle."

In Tuesday's debate, Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren clashed with moderate Democrats over "Medicare for All" and "wish-list economics" that moderates say would hurt the party's chances to take the White House in 2020.

Sanders, among two dozen candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, is running on a platform that includes "Medicare for All," free tuition at public universities and passing a Green New Deal.

On Wednesday, the Sutherland Institute held a forum titled, "Free Enterprise or Socialism — Where is America Headed?" during which Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said socialist policies would lead to the nation's demise.

Some promoting a socialist agenda have tried to disguise it but not Sanders, he said.

"Sen. Sanders, God bless him, I’m so proud of him about this. He’s honest with people. He’s been a socialist his entire adult life. He runs as a socialist, as an independent. He's never tried to fool people," Stewart said.