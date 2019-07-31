SALT LAKE CITY — There will be a black moon on Tuesday night. Don’t be alarmed if you can’t see it.

As USA Today reports, the black moon will “appear” in North America around 9:13 p.m. MT (or 11:13 p.m. EDT for those of you on the East Coast). It’ll be the first black moon since September 2016.

But that’s only in North America. According to Fox News, the black moon will be visible to the rest of the world on Aug. 30.

So what’s a black moon? According to Space.com, a black moon is the second new moon in any given month, meaning moon’s Earth-facing side will be completely covered in shadow.

Back in May, the opposite of a black moon occurred — a blue moon. A blue moon is the second full moon in any given month, according to the Deseret News. They usually only occur every two to three years.

Tonight's black moon is pretty rare as well. Black moons only appear once every 32 months, according to USA Today. Not only that, Wednesday’s black moon will also be a supermoon, meaning the moon will apppear larger than usual.

“And if you find yourself missing the moon’s presence in the sky, you’ll be able to see a sliver of the moon again Friday,” USA Today reports.

There are other definitions of a black moon, though. It can also be used in reference to a third new moon in a season of four new moons (insert Wynona Rider thinking GIF here) or when there’s no new moon in February or no full moon in February, according to Fox News.