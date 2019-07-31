Historically, I have not been one to voluntarily eat, let alone opine on, the contents and character of the ingredients in a salad. For me, the value of a salad is usually dependent on the quantity and quality of the protein sitting on top of it. Lettuce is really just a delivery mechanism for the steak, chicken or pork I am really longing for.

Clearly, I've been thinking a lot about salad lately, but not because I am trying to be more healthy. I was reminded recently by the Rev. Amos Brown that America, at its best, is not a melting pot, but a salad bowl.

In America, oneness is not sameness and the ties that bind us in unity are strengthened by our diversity.

The Rev. Brown, chairman of the religious affairs committee for the NAACP and pastor at the historic Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, waxed eloquent on the subject of salad bowls when I interviewed him with my Deseret News colleagues in Detroit a few weeks ago.

He spoke of the unique partnership between the NAACP and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The two organizations have come together to deliver self-reliance, financial literacy, education and career development training to individuals and families in minority and inner-city communities. Rather than chasing the divide, the groups have found common ground and trailblazed new opportunities.

“Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were oppressed because of their faith traditions and beliefs," the Rev. Brown said. "We were oppressed because of the color of our skin. We both know what it means to be made fun of because we were different.”

Then, describing the partnership of the organizations, the reverend continued, “Together, we have shown this nation how there can be harmony, concord and togetherness. … America has been called to be a salad bowl, not a melting pot. The salad bowl is instructive because the ingredients never lose their identity. A salad bowl is more nutritious.” He concluded that together, valuing the differences America can, like the contents of a salad bowl, “Be more healthy, more robust and come closer to becoming that shining city on hill.”

Valuing our differences makes all the difference while enabling and empowering each of us to actually make a difference.

The ingredients in the salad bowl maintain their identity and are not forced or forged into sameness as a stew in a melting pot. The crispiness of the carrots, vibrant color of the tomatoes, the leafy lettuce, the unique texture of the cucumber and even the crunch of the croutons, all are valued for what they are and what the bring to the bowl. No ingredient has to dominate, none has to cower or hide. Together, the ingredients of the salad bowl provide both taste and nutrition. Likewise, America should celebrate its cultural diversity, showcase the divine differences in our faith traditions, promote the power of our unique geographies and tap into the virtues of our various communities.

Unfortunately, in the midst of political polarization and white-hot rhetoric, the salad bowl is not even a melting pot — it is civil society in melt-down. Sadly, many in positions of power have propagated a winner-take-all, zero-sum game in our nation where race, gender, orientation, education, class and income level define, divide and eventually destroy any hope for cooperation, community and a better country.

This is not the America I know. This is not the America I believe in. This is not the future America I hope is here for my grandchildren.

As we consume, or are consumed by, media from Twitter to cable news, we would be wise to remember that no one who plants thistles in the spring expects to harvest vegetables for a salad bowl in the fall.

Former first lady Michelle Obama framed our national salad bowl this way, “Here in America, we don't let our differences tear us apart. Not here. Because we know that our greatness comes from when we appreciate each other's strengths, when we learn from each other, when we lean on each other, because in this country, it's never been each person for themselves. No, we're all in this together. We always have been.”

It is time to call out the purveyors of contempt and profiteers of hate from across the political spectrum who regularly shrug their shoulders with a “it's not my problem” attitude. It is also time to call on citizens to no longer join the slouching shoulder crowd who are increasingly OK with a culture of contempt. It is time to square shoulders, call out hate and change the conversation and the culture. It begins with valuing our differences and celebrating all that unites us.

In his address to the NAACP national convention, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints concluded his remarks by saying, “May we go forward doing our best to exemplify the two great commandments — to love God and love each of His children. Arm in arm and shoulder to shoulder, may we strive to lift our brothers and sisters everywhere, in every way we can. This world will never be the same.”

The Rev. Brown finished his interview with this sentiment: “Each of us has something to offer. We used to sing that old song in nursery school, ‘The more we get together the happier we’ll be. For your song will be my song and my song will be your song. The more we get together the happier we’ll be.’ The more we work together, I would add, the happier we’ll be.”

We often, and rightly, say with gratitude that we stand on the shoulders of the giants who have gone before us in our country and community. We should remember that the only reason we can stand on their shoulders is because they were willing to square them.

The color, size or strength of our shoulders does not matter. What matters is that we are willing to square them and work as one to lift each other and this nation beyond the cycles of contempt and hate and toward better, more hope-filled days to come.

Together we can and should show the world that while the United States may always be called a melting pot, America is at its best when it is a salad bowl.