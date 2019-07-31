HERRIMAN — Police say a Herriman man sexually abused a 5-year-old neighbor girl.

Abram Cade Croney, 41, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony. A $250,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

On June 22, a 5-year-old was playing with her friend at Croney's house and used the bathroom. She asked Croney to help wipe her, according to charging documents.

When he was done, Croney locked the bathroom door and exposed himself to the young girl, the charges state. The girl told her parents what happened a short time after being let out of the bathroom.