WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao on Wednesday announced two Utah airports will receive more than $360,000 in infrastructure grants.

The money is part of $478 million awarded in the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the country.

The Heber City Municipal-Russ McDonald Field Airport will get $240,030 to update the airport master plan, and the Richfield Municipal Airport will get $120,000 to build a snow-removal equipment building and install perimeter fencing.

Airports can receive a certain amount of improvement program funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.