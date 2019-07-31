SALT LAKE CITY — Author Marianne Williamson, who enjoyed a bit of success at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, once drew the support of a former Utah representative.

Sara Eubank, a former Utah state representative, told Vox back in July that Williamson helped inspire her own political interests back in the ‘90s.

“Her gift is leadership,” she said, according to Vox. “She knows how to help people look at the issues from various perspectives and then work together and find solutions.”

Williamson had herself a rather decent night during CNN’s live debates. She was the most-searched candidate on Google during the debate. She also won the poll over at the Drudge report, which, to be fair, is based solely on clicks and online votes.

Williamson made headlines for a number of reasons, including calling President Donald Trump a “psychic force” in America.

“If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days,” she said, according to Mediaite.