SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates this week, a move President Donald Trump has been urging for months, according to USA Today.

Experts are fiercely debating economic theory as they worry about what lower interest rates will mean if — or when — the economy tanks in the future. The last time interest rates were reduced was 2008, when the U.S. economy was in shambles. The possible move by the Fed was described as “mad” and “unmoored from its typical approach to setting interest rates” by MarketWatch.

“Slashing rates to avoid deflation made sense in the crisis atmosphere of 2008, and cutting again may seem like a logical response to weakening global growth now. But with the price of borrowing already so low, more easy money will raise a more serious threat,” wrote Morgan Stanley chief global strategist Ruchir Sharma in The New York Times.

Critics worry that easy money could lead to the type of crash the Fed is trying to avoid. They point to companies like Uber, with huge valuations despite major losses, as signs the stock market has gone wild. The New York Post pointed out that stock prices are trading higher than at “any time except the tech bubble of 1999.” An influx of cash could mean simply an influx of debt. This month marked the longest economic expansion the U.S. has ever seen, and historically all expansions must come to an end — the question is when.

Wall Street Journal columnist James Freeman wrote a piece titled “Please Stop Helping the Economy,” imploring Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to leave the economy alone. An eagerness to prolong the expansion now could leave the Fed’s hands tied if a downturn does come, with few tools to encourage spending with interest rates already so low.

Others, however, applauded the Fed, claiming the move will “prolong the economic expansion” and preemptively offset early indicators that a recession or slowdown is right around the corner, The Washington Post reported.

Former vice chairman Donald Kohn told the Post, “These decisions aren’t just a pure slam dunk where it’s obvious what to do. These are difficult decisions in uncertain times.”

“An interest rate cut now is a way to mitigate the risk of a recession,” said Narayana Kocherlakota, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and an economics professor at the University of Rochester in a press release.

While few see signs of an immediate recession, economists say Powell is trying to keep the economy from slumping before it actually happens. The hope is that the slight rate cut will increase inflation and offset some of the impacts the trade war with China has had on skittish companies. GDP growth has slowed from about 3% to about 2%, according to the Department of Commerce. Germany, in comparison, had an annual growth rate of 1.4%, and the European Union as a whole was almost at 2%. Despite the relatively positive growth, exports declined due to the trade war, and that’s enough for the Fed to justify cutting rates, according to CNBC.

One strong proponent of rate cuts is Trump, although in a tweet he voiced concern that the Fed was doing “very little by comparison” to the EU and China.

And with so much disagreement about the effectiveness of the rate cut, politics could come into play. “If (the Federal Reserve leaves) markets and people in the economy with the idea that they caved to White House pressure, they really run the risk of harming their credibility,” former Fed governor and current Duke professor Sarah Bloom Raskin told the Financial Times.

And that credibility is important, especially in times of economic turmoil, according to New York Times correspondent Neil Irwin. Irwin points to former President Richard Nixon and his success at pressuring then-Fed Chairman Arthur Burns to lower rates right before an election. He concluded, “There is a difference between acknowledging that there are choices that must be informed by political values and putting those political values ahead of what are often highly technical discussions.”