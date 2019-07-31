PROVO — Oft-injured BYU senior Beau Hoge, who started two games at quarterback in 2017 before being moved to running back, has decided to retire from football.

The news comes as the Cougars get set to open fall camp Wednesday.

Hoge struggled in his first career start in a loss to Wisconsin two years ago and then led BYU to a 21-7 lead in the first half against Utah State in his second start. However, a pick-six and a head injury on successive series relegated him to the sidelines.

“Coming off the Wisconsin game, it was the first start of my career and it was a shaky one. I definitely felt more confident and calm in that second game. It was a familiar feeling. It was more of it being a comfortable feeling,” Hoge has said about those two starts. “We were rolling. Things were going well. Obviously, the pick six was one of my last plays. I felt like we were going to score again. I remember things were going our way except for that interception. I felt good about everything going forward."

Last year, Hoge was moved to running back and he rushed four times for six yards.

During fall camp last August, Hoge's father, Merril, a former NFL running back, expressed his displeasure with his son's change of positions and criticized the coaching staff in an interview with BYU Sports Nation.

"I think it’s a waste of talent," he said. "I don’t think it’s a smart move."

Later, Beau Hoge clarified the situation via Twitter.

"This morning my dad expressed frustrations with my switch to running back in a media interview," Beau wrote. "My dad is the best father in the world and believes in me, but I'm at peace with moving to running back and excited to help our team any way I can."

Prior to arriving at BYU in 2015, Hoge led Highlands High in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, to a 13-2 record and a 4A state championship and was named MVP.

As a freshman for the Cougars, he passed for 117 yards and one touchdown and ran for a pair of touchdowns in a win over Wagner.

Though he's no longer on the team, Hoge remains at BYU and will continue to pursue a degree in business.