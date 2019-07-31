SALT LAKE CITY — For quite sometime, the University of Utah football program has been criticized for the fact it only has one Power 5 opponent, the Big 12's Baylor Bears, on its nonconference schedule between now and 2024.

While that will almost surely remain the case for the next five years, the Utes on Wednesday announced that they have scheduled a home-and-home series with the SEC's Arkansas Razorbacks, with games to be played in 2026 and 2028.

The 2026 game is set to be played on Sept. 12 of that year in Salt Lake City, and the 2028 one will be on Sept. 16 in Fayetteville.

The two programs have never faced each other in football.

"We appreciate the opportunity to put together an agreement with Arkansas for our football programs to play one another in 2026 and 2028," Utah athletic directtor Mark Harlan said in a statement. "We will continue to look at the premier programs in the country as we build out our future schedules to bring value to our football program and to our fanbase."

