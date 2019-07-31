SALT LAKE CITY — A St. George woman is accused of breaking several bones in two of her young stepchildren.

Nancy Pena, 30, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with four counts of child abuse, a third-degree felony.

The investigation began July 18 when the Division of Child and Family Services reported to police that Pena and her husband had taken their children, ages 4 and 2, to the doctor at separate times to be treated for broken bones, according to charging documents.

The 4-year-old "was found to have a broken scapula bone, a broken humerus bone and a broken bone in his pelvis area," while the 2-year-old had suffered a broken femur, the charges state.

"There were inconsistent statements, made by the parents, as to how these injuries occurred to the children," according to charging documents.

During an interview with police on Tuesday, Nena told investigators that she was the one who caused the injuries, although unintentionally, but had not told her husband about it, the charges state.

"She said the injury occurred when she lost her temper while changing the child's diaper," she said of the 2-year-old's broken femur.

With the 4-year-old, she again "admitted to losing her temper" while grabbing the child's arms above his head and taking him to his room, according to charging documents.

"Nancy admitted to being responsible for breaking two of the four broken bones found on the children. She informed detectives she hadn't told her husband about what she had done and maintained he had nothing to do with the injuries to his boys," the charges state.