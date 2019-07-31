WEST VALLEY CITY — Charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of breaking into his estranged wife's house and setting a fire, according to police.

Sengathith Seng Rattana, 37, was charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; and burglary, a second-degree felony.

On June 8, Rattana went to his estranged wife's house near 4300 South and Hawkeye Street, kicked out a window screen, gathered items of clothing and put them in a pile and lit them on fire, according to charging documents. Rattana then barricaded the doors from the inside by placing furniture in front of them and jumped out a second story window, the charges state.

Rattana's estranged wife was not home, but told police she started receiving text messages from him demanding to know where she was, and he called her phone about 80 times, court documents state. He then sent her a photo of some of her clothes on fire, the charges state.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming out of a back window. The smoldering fire was quickly extinguished with no significant damage to the structure.

Rattana was found hiding in a trailer in the back of the property and arrested.