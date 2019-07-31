SALT LAKE CITY — Chipotle won’t charge you extra for guacamole on Wednesday to celebrate National Avocado Day — but there’s a catch.

Chipotle announced that customers who order their meals online or through the Chiptole app won’t be charged for a free topping of guacamole on any entrée. However, in-store customers will still have to pay for it.

And there’s a limit, too. You can only receive one free guacamole topping per entrée.

“Giving away guac is an anomaly for the fast food giant, which typically charges almost $2 for a scoop on top of a burrito bowl or on the side with chips (which cost extra, too),” according to CNN.

Chipotle will bring back its normal guacamole prices beginning on Thursday.

Guacamole and avocados are a pretty big deal for Americans. Back in 2017, data found that Americans spent close to $900,000 a month on avocado toast from vendors, according to the Deseret News. That’s quite an uptick from the $17,000 Americans spent on avocado toast back in 2014.