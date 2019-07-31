PROVO — Prosecutors in Utah County will seek the death penalty for the man charged with killing a young couple and dumping their bodies in an abandoned mine shaft in 2017.

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt announced the decision at a Wednesday news conference in Provo, saying he would not take the penalty off the table and a jury will ultimately decide the fate of Jerrod William Baum, 42.

Baum has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder, first-degree felonies, in the deaths of Riley Powell, 18, and Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17. Family members of the teens have called for the death penalty if he is convicted.

At a preliminary hearing in March, Baum's former girlfriend, Morgan Henderson, described in vivid detail how he became enraged to find the teens at his home on Dec. 30, 2017, then took her and the couple to an abandoned mine shaft, where he slit the teens' throats and discarded their bodies. Almost three months later, crews found their bodies.

Henderson agreed to testify against Baum in exchange for resolving charges that she lied to investigators.

Baum, who is from the tiny central Utah town of Mammoth, faces another six felony charges tied to the young couple's disappearance and death.

Baum is due back in court Aug. 12.

This story will be updated.